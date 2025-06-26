Granicus launches Government Experience Insights (GXI): Unifying audience behavior, sentiment and experience intelligence to increase government impact

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granicus, a global leader in customer experience technologies and services for government, today announced the launch of Government Experience Insights (GXI), a data intelligence platform designed to transform how public sector organizations understand, engage, and serve constituents to drive greater impact.

GXI is a first-of-its-kind government experience intelligence platform powered by AI-driven analytics and an integrated data architecture that unifies and analyzes experience data from across Granicus cloud solutions and other connected data sources. Supported by Granicus digital experience experts, GXI enables agencies and program leaders to clearly understand how experience elements influence audience behavior, sentiment, and outcomes. This deeper insight allows leaders to refine audience segments, tailor outreach, and optimize digital journeys—ultimately delivering data-driven experiences that achieve meaningful results for their constituents.

“Governments today face a critical challenge: connecting authentically with each constituent in a way that conveys relevance and understanding—ultimately driving greater engagement and trust,” said Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus. “GXI helps governments pinpoint the key drivers of sentiment and outcomes across complex audience segments with diverse needs, abilities, and interests. This is about transforming data into insights, action and impact.”

Structured to provide progressive levels of capability, GXI comes in three editions:

GXI Foundations is a ready-to-use intelligence solution that deploys in minutes, enabling agencies to continuously measure digital customer experience and sentiment. It delivers instant and ongoing insights into the quality and impact of customer journeys through out-of-the-box dashboards, sentiment scoring, and audience intelligence—offering government leaders a simple yet powerful solution for understanding the drivers of digital performance and public perception.



GXI Professional – builds on Foundations' audience and sentiment insights to include detailed analytics around customer experiences. GXI Professional instruments each step of the customer journey to measure how effectively each experience element contributes to desired results. Informed by Granicus expert training and peer benchmarking, GXI Professional delivers AI-powered recommendations that help agencies enhance experiences and drive measurable impact on target outcomes across audience segments.



GXI Enterprise is a fully tailored, FedRAMP-authorized solution featuring bespoke dashboards and visualizations – uniquely designed to deliver experience and audience insights aligned with specific agency goals. It leverages an advanced data integration model to unify siloed experience and audience data from agency-specific sources, and from Government Experience Cloud, creating a comprehensive view of the customer experience. Powered by advanced AI and Granicus expertise, GXI Enterprise delivers high-impact analytics that support executive decision-making, performance measurement, and cross-departmental alignment.



With GXI, agencies gain unprecedented insights into their audience, customer journey activities, and program outcomes, enabling them to:

GROW – Measure digital reach and engagement across all constituent segments; identify and target unengaged groups to expand digital reach and reduce dependence on costly outreach methods.

KNOW - Understand audience behaviors, preferences, and sentiment to enable intelligent segmentation and more targeted engagement. Leverage customer journey insights to identify and address areas of underperformance.

ACT - Tailor messaging and optimize user experiences to guide desired actions and remove friction from user journeys.

OPTIMIZE - Continuously track performance and ROI to refine strategies, improve service outcomes, and maximize long-term impact.

What sets GXI apart is its unmatched ability to deliver holistic audience and experience intelligence based on three unique factors:

Public sector experience insights derived from over 30 billion annual, anonymized digital interactions across Granicus Experience Cloud (GXC);

Utilization of Granicus’ advanced data mesh technologies to integrate varied data sources and generate novel experience insights with Granicus AI; and

Granicus’ team of public sector experience specialists trained to help clients accelerate insights into outcomes, based on best practices created in partnership with over 7,000 customers.



No other solution brings this depth of intelligence and scale with a public-sector focus.

This launch marks a major milestone in Granicus’ mission to help governments harness the potential of AI to deliver more tailored, efficient, and impactful services to citizens and communities.

About Granicus

Granicus is the global leader in customer engagement and experience technology and services for the public sector providing civic leaders with a comprehensive digital technology platform capable of serving their whole community. Now powering more than 30 billion digital interactions globally each year and connecting more than 500,000 government and industry professionals with greater than 350 million opt-in subscribers, Granicus is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to governments as they work to deliver seamless and equitable community-wide experiences. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, website design, CRM, meeting and agenda management software, records management, and digital services, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and constituents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. By simplifying interactions and communicating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve — driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.

