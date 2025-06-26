Aeroflow Health Launches Five-Year Corporate Philanthropy Program to Invest in Western North Carolina Communities

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, today announced a new philanthropic giving program that aims to give back several million dollars to the Western North Carolina community over the next five years. Along with offering financial support to local non-profit organizations, Aeroflow is empowering employees to actively participate in building a stronger and healthier community by providing 16 hours of annual Community Day PTO for volunteer work.

“Investing in Western North Carolina means investing in the health and well-being of our employees, neighbors, friends, family, and future generations,” said Casey Hite, Chief Executive Officer of Aeroflow Health. “Rooted in our belief that true success is measured by the positive impact we have on people’s lives, our goal is to support the communities we serve by contributing to the local organizations that uplift our neighborhoods and by encouraging all employees to step out of the office and make hands-on contributions to local causes. As a result, we aim to achieve a 25% annual increase in total volunteer participation hours from our team members locally and those spread out across the country.”

Aeroflow’s new philanthropy giving program will proudly support the following organizations: Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry , Mountain Area Health Education Center , Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity , United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County , Meals on Wheels of Asheville Buncombe County , Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County , and Haywood Street Community Development . These organizations were selected for their focus on improving access to healthcare, providing reliable housing options, and offering learning opportunities essential for creating pathways to expanded opportunities and improved well-being.

“We are so grateful for Aeroflow’s Full House sponsorship,” said Andy Barnett, Chief Executive Officer of Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity. “Habitat homeownership is linked to improved health, better educational outcomes, and greater financial stability. Aeroflow’s sponsorship provides a local family with the opportunity to build a brighter future on the foundation of a stable, healthy home.”

In addition to the mentioned organizations, Aeroflow will dedicate a portion of the funds to community initiatives that are important to its employees. Employees can submit philanthropy requests through a streamlined portal, allowing monetary donations to be directly given to the causes they care most about. Aeroflow’s philanthropy committee thoughtfully evaluates organizations on transparency, volunteer opportunities, and mission fit to ensure meaningful impact for underserved populations across Western North Carolina and beyond.

Aeroflow Health holds a strong commitment to supporting the communities where its employees live and work. This five-year philanthropic commitment follows a string of efforts aimed at uplifting the Asheville community, including offering financial support to local organizations , women-owned businesses , and hurricane relief support for employees.