Top-Producing, Chicago-Based Loan Officer Moves Back to Rate from CrossCountry Mortgage

CHICAGO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, proudly announces that Chad Barris, one of the country’s top-producing mortgage originators, has returned to the company.

A 20-year industry veteran and Scotsman Guide Top 1% Mortgage Originator, Barris rejoins Rate after a seven-year tenure at CrossCountry Mortgage, reaffirming the company’s unmatched ability to support top-tier loan officers in delivering excellent service to homebuyers.

Barris brings decades of experience, consistently ranking among the nation’s highest performers thanks to his commitment to client service, market insight, and relationship-first approach. With a proven history of helping individuals and families achieve homeownership, his return signals Rate’s continued draw for elite talent seeking long-term growth and results.

“After a meaningful seven-year chapter with my previous group, I’m excited to take the next step in my career—one that aligns with my goals for growth and development,” said Barris. “I’m deeply grateful for the experiences and relationships I’ve built along the way. Change is never easy, but it often leads to breakthroughs. I’m ready to grow in new ways and thrilled to begin this next chapter at Rate.”

“We are thrilled to announce that Chad has rejoined Rate!” said Jeff Nelson, Chief Production Officer, East at Rate. “As a Scotsman Guide Top 1% Originator with over 20 years of mortgage experience, Chad brings unparalleled expertise. His success is rooted in exceptional customer service and helping clients achieve their dreams of homeownership. Welcome back to the Rate family, Chad!”

Rate continues to attract and retain the industry’s best by offering a platform purpose-built for originator success, combining AI technology, streamlined operations, and an unmatched support system. The company’s national footprint and infrastructure enable loan officers to scale their business and provide borrowers with a modern, efficient lending experience.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans, refinances, and home equity loans. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Recent honors and awards include: a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Fortune; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for First-Time Homebuyers by Forbes; a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for FHA Loans, Home Equity Loans, and Lower Credit Scores by NerdWallet; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for Digital Experience and Down Payment Assistance by Motley Fool; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

