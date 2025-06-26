Gordon Brothers Acquires SOLIC Capital Advisors

Boston, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has acquired SOLIC Capital Advisors (SOLIC), a premier financial advisory and investment banking firm with deep experience in realizing value recovery in complex situations.

Gordon Brothers’ acquisition of SOLIC is a complement to the firm’s existing suite of asset services, lending and financing, and trading and broadens its client base by expanding its deep asset expertise to a variety of areas, including the healthcare sector, which is a key area of growth for the firm.

Founded in 2012, SOLIC focuses on providing financial advisory, investment banking and distressed asset support services, including liability management and capital restructuring, operating across North America with offices in Chicago, Atlanta and Florida. SOLIC’s trusted team of experts has developed innovative, effective and efficient solutions for over 700 mandates involving over $160 billion in capitalization.

The SOLIC management team will continue to lead the business in its relentless commitment to maximizing value and delivering optimal results for the stakeholders it represents.

“We are pleased to welcome the SOLIC team to Gordon Brothers,” said Norma Kuntz, Chief Executive Officer of Gordon Brothers. “Their market knowledge and unique industry expertise is a natural fit for the firm and furthers our strategy to provide the most complete set of solutions for businesses throughout their lifecycle.”

“The team is very excited to join Gordon Brothers and believes the complementary service offerings will further enhance their ability to continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients,” said Ed Casas, Founder and Chairman of SOLIC.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.



