Arteris Wins “AI Engineering Innovation Award” at the 2025 AI Breakthrough Awards

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market fueled by the compute demands of AI, Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP for accelerating system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that it has won the "AI Engineering Innovation Award" at the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards conducted by the market intelligence organization AI Breakthrough. Arteris was recognized for this year's launch of FlexGen, a revolutionary, smart network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP technology.

Network-on-Chip (NoC) design for AI-centric semiconductors, particularly those targeting data center and automotive self-driving applications, presents significant complexity and demands specialized engineering expertise. These designs often incorporate hundreds or thousands of processing elements, making traditional on-chip communication development both time-intensive and prone to error. With FlexGen smart NoC IP, Arteris has successfully automated critical aspects of NoC creation, ensuring rapid, correct-by-design interconnect fabrics that optimize performance and efficiency for AI-driven SoCs.

Several early customer designs leveraging FlexGen’s automation have reported 10x improvements in productivity, combined with up to 30% reduction in wire length and 10% reduction in latency compared to manual NoC implementations by expert design engineers. Incremental operation produces results that are proportional to changes to FlexGen inputs. Full FlexNoC 5 NoC IP manual editing capability complements FlexGen automated NoC IP generation.

"The recognition of FlexGen with the 'AI Engineering Innovation Award' is a testament to the incredible momentum we’re witnessing in the AI landscape and the advancements Arteris is making to shape its future,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO, Arteris. “With the launch of FlexGen, we've tackled the industry’s toughest challenge: designing complex, high-performance NoCs for AI-driven SoCs and chiplets. We're committed to successfully enabling more chip designers, regardless of their prior NoC experience, to automate critical aspects of NoC creation that deliver excellent quality and optimize performance and efficiency.”

The AI Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the most innovative companies, technologies, and products in the global artificial intelligence market. With over 5,000 nominations from all over the world received in 2025, the program highlights breakthrough solutions that are driving meaningful advancement across various industries, including Internet-of-Things, FinTech, CleanTech, Cybersecurity, EdTech, MarTech, AgTech, Digital Health, and of course Artificial Intelligence.

Arteris’ innovative product portfolio, including FlexGen smart NoC IP, enables the acceleration of AI silicon designs. Learn more at arteris.com.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.

