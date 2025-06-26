GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT) Acquires WallStreetStats.io to Expand Digital and AI-Driven Capabilities

RENO, Nev., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT), a leader in virtual dining and remote engagement technology, today announced its acquisition of WallStreetStats.io, a cutting-edge financial analytics platform that leverages artificial intelligence to monitor market sentiment and support trading decisions.

This acquisition marks a significant expansion of GreetEat's digital capabilities, introducing advanced AI-driven analytics to its portfolio. WallStreetStats.io distinguishes itself by using proprietary artificial intelligence tools to interpret trading signals and assess market sentiment through real-time monitoring of Reddit, Twitter, and other influential social media channels. The platform is accessible via Web, Android and iOS devices, ensuring users can stay informed on-the-go.

"WallStreetStats.io has developed one of the most innovative sentiment analysis platforms in the financial tech space," said Vishal Patel, CEO of GreetEat Corporation. "The possibilities for future expansion with this platform are boundless. As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the way we interpret and engage with data, our focus will be on delivering high-quality, actionable insights that empower users to make smarter decisions and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital world."

Market Growth and Revenue Potential

The mobile trading and investment app industry is experiencing significant growth. In 2023, stock trading apps generated $20.6 billion in revenue, marking an 11.3% increase from the previous year . Furthermore, the global investment apps market is projected to expand from $44.4 billion in 2023 to approximately $254.9 billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The mobile stock trading market alone is expected to surpass $100 billion by 2029, driven by the increasing demand for convenient and accessible trading solutions.

About WallStreetStats.io

WallStreetStats.io is a next-generation financial analytics platform that uses artificial intelligence to deliver real-time insights and predictive trading tools. By tracking social media sentiment, news trends, and data from Reddit, Twitter, and beyond, the platform helps traders and investors make informed decisions based on emerging market narratives. Available on both Android and iOS devices, WallStreetStats.io ensures users have access to critical market information anytime, anywhere.

About GreetEat Corporation

GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT) is a Nevada-based technology company pioneering the convergence of video conferencing and food delivery. Its flagship platform, GreetEat.com, enables users to meet virtually while enjoying real meals, creating shared dining experiences for business meetings, remote family gatherings, virtual events, and more. With a mission to foster meaningful connections no matter the distance, GreetEat continues to innovate at the intersection of food, tech, and human connection.

