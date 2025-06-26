Oil and Gas Data Management Market to Reach USD 91.4 Billion by 2032, Driven by AI, Big Data, and Cloud Integration Across Global Operations | SNS Insider

Pune, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil and Gas Data Management Market Size Analysis:

“The Oil and Gas Data Management Market stood at USD 26.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to surge to USD 91.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 14.59% between 2024 and 2032.”

This strong growth is driven by increasing uptake of advanced analytics, cloud, and AI to optimize exploration, drilling and production of oil. The industry produces large amounts of complicated data, and organizations are looking to integrated data platforms that can help improve operational efficiency, meet regulatory requirements, and decrease downtime. Further, the focus on digital transformation and real-time decision making in upstream and downstream operations is accelerating market demand.

In 2023, the U.S. Oil and Gas Data Management Market accounted for over 76% of global revenue, driven by widespread digital oilfield adoption, real-time analytics integration, and rising reliance on secure cloud-based solutions. Growth is supported by the industry's push for operational efficiency and advanced data-driven decision-making.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Schlumberger – Techlog

Halliburton – Landmark

Baker Hughes – JewelSuite

IBM – IBM Maximo

Oracle – Oracle Oil & Gas Solutions

SAP SE – SAP Oil & Gas Suite

Honeywell – Honeywell Forge

AVEVA Group – AVEVA Unified Operations Center

Cognite – Cognite Data Fusion

Merrick Systems – Merrick Production Manager

TIBCO Software – TIBCO Spotfire

Seeq Corporation – Seeq Workbench

Quorum Software – Quorum Energy Suite

CGG – GeoSoftware

Kongsberg Gruppen – Kognifai

Oil and Gas Data Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 26.9 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 91.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.59 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments



• By Technology (Big Data Analytics, AI, IoT)



• By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud)



• By Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream) Key Growth Drivers Increasing adoption of digital oilfield technologies is accelerating demand for advanced, real-time data management solutions in oil and gas operations.

By Technology, Big Data Analytics Leads the Oil and Gas Data Management Market, Artificial Intelligence Set to Grow Fastest

In 2023, Big Data Analytics held the largest revenue share of over 49% in the Oil and Gas Data Management Market. This dominance is due to its power to handle large volumes of data throughout upstream, midstream, and downstream activities. Big data tools are becoming a core necessity since they allow real-time optimization to drill accuracy, track asset performance and forecast demand.

Artificial Intelligence is expected to witness the fastest CAGR in the Oil and Gas Data Management Market from 2024 to 2032. Predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, reservoir modeling, and production forecasting are all being revolutionized by AI-based solutions. The use of AI in the industry continues to climb because companies want to minimize their risk and maximize their assets.

By Deployment, Cloud Segment Dominated Oil and Gas Data Management Market in 2023 with 75% Revenue Share Amid Shift Toward Scalable, Real-Time Solutions

In 2023, the Cloud segment captured 75% of the revenue share in the Oil and Gas Data Management Market, owing to the rising adoption for secure, scalable, and economical platforms. Cloud services improve elasticity, allow employees to access data instantly, and provide collaboration for teams that are spread out. Cloud consumption continued to accelerate across the oil and gas value chain as companies increasingly sought to eliminate friction from workflows, reduce infrastructure costs and respond faster to market changes.

By Application, Upstream Segment Led Oil and Gas Data Management Market, Midstream Segment Expected to Witness Fastest Growth

In 2023, the Upstream segment held the largest revenue share in the Oil and Gas Data Management Market, due to tremendous data generation from scale and complexity of data from geological surveys, drilling operations, and production metrics into the Oil fields. Ease of data handling speeds up the reservoir optimization, precision drilling, and minimizes exploration risk.

The Midstream segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, due to rising demand for data across pipeline monitoring, inventory management, logistics, as well as regulatory compliance. Abstract Managing Big Data transportation and storage related information has become the need of the hour.





North America Led Oil and Gas Data Management Market in 2023 with 38% Revenue Share

In 2023, North America dominated the Oil and Gas Data Management Market with a 38% revenue share, propelled by an advanced technological infrastructure, well-advanced field operations, and high investments in digital solutions. Data analytics and IT systems are being harnessed to improve operational efficiency and provide a data-supported workflow throughout upstream, midstream, and downstream in the U.S. and Canada.

