CBI Home Health Renews Partnership with AlayaCare to Drive National Growth and Innovation

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBI Home Health, one of Canada’s largest homecare and specialized community services providers, has renewed its agreement with AlayaCare, a market-leading cloud-based home and community care platform, for another three years. This renewal marks a new chapter in a long-standing strategic partnership focused on delivering better outcomes, supporting operational efficiency, and enabling national growth through digital innovation.

Since 2019, CBI Home Health and AlayaCare have worked together to modernize operations, beginning with the sale of CBI’s proprietary LinC and QCare software to AlayaCare in the original agreement. Since then, CBI Home Health has transitioned all legacy platforms to AlayaCare’s core platform, consolidating systems and aligning operations across the country. This has supported more consistent and efficient delivery of care services at scale

“This renewed agreement is a reflection of the trust we’ve built over the years and our shared commitment to delivering exceptional care,” said Adrian Schauer, founder and CEO of AlayaCare. “We’re proud to continue working alongside CBI Home Health as they scale operations and elevate service delivery through technology.”

Throughout the partnership, the organizations have navigated the evolving healthcare landscape together, building resilience and deepening their collaboration. The decision to renew the agreement reflects a shared belief in the strength of their relationship and the value AlayaCare’s technology continues to bring to CBI Home Health’s operations.

“Over nearly seven years, we’ve built a strong, resilient relationship with CBI Home Health,” said Schauer. “This renewal represents a shared belief in the platform’s value and in our ability to drive impact together as Canadian healthcare innovators.”

From CBI Home Health’s perspective, the renewal signals both continuity and a shift in strategic focus.

“This renewal reflects our continued confidence in the platform’s ability to enable operational efficiencies and long-term value,” said Andrew Prahalad, Vice-President of IT at CBI Home Health. “It allows us to shift from implementation to optimization — unlocking the full strategic potential of operating on a national digital platform.”

Neil King, President and COO of CBI Home Health also emphasized the broader impact of the partnership:

“Our partnership has been a cornerstone of our digital transformation and operational progress. This renewal marks the beginning of an exciting new phase — one that builds on a strong foundation and opens the door to continued innovation. Together, we’re advancing our shared commitment to delivering the highest care possible for our clients, their families and for the communities we serve.”



AlayaCare’s platform offers a unified foundation for CBI Home Health’s operations across Canada, enabling digitization across intake, scheduling, care planning, and reporting. With this renewed commitment, CBI Health is shifting its focus from system stabilization to growth, leveraging a trusted and familiar platform to scale services and innovate for the future.

By continuing to invest in AlayaCare’s technology, CBI Home Health strengthens its ability to deliver integrated, high-quality, community-based care across home, clinic, and facility settings. With a shared vision for the future of care in Canada, this partnership reaffirms both organizations’ dedication to improving outcomes for patients, caregivers, and communities alike.

About CBI Health

As part of CBI Health, CBI Home Health has been helping Canadians achieve their healthcare goals for more than 50 years. We are one of Canada’s largest home care and specialized community services providers, operating in more than 800 communities. Every day, we deliver quality care to thousands of Canadians while working with hospitals, governments, funders and other healthcare partners to shape the future of community healthcare. Learn more at cbihomehealth.ca .

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end platform designed to serve public, private, and non-profit home and community care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

