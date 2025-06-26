INNU NATION EXPANDS OPPORTUNITIES FOR YOUTH IN MARINE CONSERVATION AND SCIENCE

Sheshatshiu, Nitassinan, NL, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Innu Nation today announced the launch of its 3rd Uinipeku (ocean) Expedition, an innovative marine science research program that informs its important land and ocean management decisions and provides Innu youth with skills, experience, and unique learning on the land and water enabling them to pursue careers in conservation and stewardship.

Coinciding with the start of Innu Nation’s annual marine research program, the Expedition provides Innu youth with education and training in both traditional Innu knowledge and scientific research. The blending of Innu traditional knowledge with that of an interdisciplinary research team will help to build a comprehensive understanding of Innu marine environments, inform conservation efforts, and expose youth to careers in conservation and science. These experiences will equip young people with the skills to pursue leadership roles in managing Nitassinan’s ecosystems.

The annual Expedition, now in its 3rd year, is led by Innu Nation in partnership with the Students on Ice Foundation, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Parks Canada, and the Mastercard Foundation. The research provides a platform for Innu Nation leaders, Guardians, staff, and research partners to provide tailored education to youth in the areas of land and coastal skills, ocean science, and underwater technology. The project, which merges field research with Innu cultural teachings, fosters both environmental responsibility and cultural continuity.

“It is vitally important to the protection of Innu culture and our lands and waters that we engage our young people in opportunities like the Uinipeku Expedition, now. Many of our youth, through no fault of their own, are struggling with cultural disconnection and financial and mental health barriers to pursuing post-secondary education outside of Labrador. This, through our partnerships and hands-on training, is what we are working to address.”

Grand Chief Simon Pokue, Innu Nation

To expand impact, Innu Nation and its project partners are working to transform the Expedition into a year-round initiative that provides local training opportunities in fields like marine biology, underwater robotics, archaeology, and environmental policy analysis. The initiative aims to equip more Innu youth with the skills, certifications, and work experience necessary to lead efforts in environmental stewardship and ensure that Innu lands and waters are preserved for future generations.

“The Uinipeku Expedition shows the power of Innu solutions and the impact that is possible when Innu science is integrated with ocean science and technology. Through this program, Innu young people develop the skills and experience to lead environmental stewardship efforts and meet the challenges of climate change. We are proud to join Innu Nation in this vitally important work today and for generations to come.”

Jennifer Brennan, Senior Director, Canada Programs, Mastercard Foundation

“It’s an honour to support the Innu Nation and walk alongside them on this journey. The Uinipeku Expedition is a model for what’s possible when Indigenous leadership, scientific collaboration, and meaningful youth engagement come together.”

Geoff Green, Founder and President, SOI Foundation

The annual Innu Nation Uinipeku Expedition will begin in Sheshatshiu and end in Natuashish, exploring the coastal and marine environments of both communities between June 27 and July 15, 2025.

For more information and updates on the expedition, please visit www.uinipekuexpedition.ca and follow Innu Marine and the Innu Parks Facebook pages.

About Innu Nation

The Innu Nation is the organization that formally represents the Innu of Labrador,

approximately 3,200 people, most of whom live in the two Innu communities of Sheshatshiu

and Natuashish. The Innu Nation's mandate is to protect the interests of the Innu people

and to oversee all its political and business affairs, including the fundamental principles of

working towards sovereignty and self-government and the physical, emotional, and spiritual

healing of its membership. For more information, visit innu.ca .

About the SOI Foundation

For 25 years, the Students on Ice Foundation has led the way in expeditionary education, connecting diverse youth with transformative learning experiences in the Polar Regions and beyond. We bring together youth and educators to deepen understanding of global challenges and foster leadership and collaboration across cultures and disciplines. Recognized by the United Nations as an official action of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, our programs educate, inspire, connect, and empower youth to develop the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to a sustainable future. For more information, visit soifoundation.org.

About the Mastercard Foundation

The Mastercard Foundation is a registered Canadian charity and one of the largest foundations in the world. It works with visionary organizations to advance education and financial inclusion to enable young people in Africa and Indigenous youth in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. Established in 2006 through the generosity of Mastercard when it became a public company, the Foundation is an independent organization separate from the company, with offices in Toronto, Kigali, Accra, Nairobi, Kampala, Lagos, Dakar, and Addis Ababa. Its policies, operations, and program decisions are determined by the Foundation's Board of Directors and leadership.