AirConsole and Audi Drive a New Era of In-Car Gaming

Zurich, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirConsole and Audi mark a new milestone in in-car entertainment with the official launch of AirConsole’s interactive gaming platform in selected Audi vehicles - bringing fun, social games that everyone in the car can play together using their smartphones. Starting today, Audi owners can access a rich selection of games, including Mattel’s Pictionary™ Car Party, directly through their in-car infotainment system.





Passenger playing AirConsole while vehicle is in motion — front-seat display experience.

In models equipped with a passenger display, Audi’s Active Privacy Mode—a unique digital curtain that blocks the screen from the driver to prevent distraction—allows the front passenger to enjoy gaming while the vehicle is in motion. Previously limited to parked scenarios, in-car gaming is now a seamless part of the Audi experience, keeping non-driving passengers entertained throughout the ride.

“This is a game-changer for in-car entertainment. With Audi, we’re redefining what’s possible inside a vehicle—bringing gaming into motion and making every journey more social and fun,” says Anthony Cliquot, CEO at N-Dream, the makers of AirConsole. “By enabling gameplay on the passenger screen in a way that prioritizes safety—by not distracting the driver—we’re taking a bold yet responsible step toward a future where cars are not just modes of transport, but platforms for shared digital experiences.”

The feature is now available in the Audi A5, Q5, A6, A6 e-tron, and Q6 e-tron model series equipped with Android-based infotainment systems, in all markets where Audi operates. This rollout reinforces Audi’s commitment to cutting-edge digital innovation that enhances modern mobility.





Pictionary™ Car Party on AirConsole — Mattel’s classic party game becomes an exclusive launch experience for Audi owners.

Pictionary™ Celebrates 40 Years—Now Behind the Wheel

Audi and AirConsole, in collaboration with Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, introduces Pictionary™ Car Party, an exclusive in-car edition of Mattel’s original quickdraw game. In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Pictionary™️ has been reimagined for in-car play.

Up to four players can connect via personal devices, making every trip more social and engaging. This new format marks the next chapter in Pictionary™’s legacy, bringing its creativity and excitement to a fun travel experience.

Erika Winterholler, Head of Business Development, Digital Gaming at Mattel, said: “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with AirConsole and work with the team at Audi to bring Pictionary™ Car Party! to Audi’s infotainment systems. This collaboration is a game-changer, letting non-driving passengers join in on fun, interactive play using their smartphones. Most importantly, the front passenger can safely control the game without distracting the driver, ensuring that entertainment and safety go hand-in-hand. This is the future of social gaming on the move, making every journey more enjoyable.”

13 More Games, Tailored for the Car

Beyond Pictionary™ Car Party, the AirConsole catalog features additional games across multiple genres, including racing, sports, trivia, and party games. Highlights include Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from Sony Pictures Television, Overcooked from Team17, and UNO® Car Party! from Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT). With frequent updates and new content, Audi passengers can look forward to an ever-expanding selection of interactive entertainment.





AirConsole now available in Audi — play instantly using your smartphone as a game controller.

Seamless Gameplay with Audi and AirConsole — Powered by Smartphones as Controllers

AirConsole is now available through the Audi Application Store, which features apps specifically designed for in-vehicle use. Getting started is simple: users first download the AirConsole app directly through the infotainment system. After that, AirConsole makes it easy for passengers to jump into the action by using their smartphones as game controllers. A quick scan of a QR code on the vehicle’s screen instantly connects players, transforming every ride into an immersive gaming experience. Whether it’s a long road trip or a quick city drive, Audi now offers a new way to stay connected, entertained, and engaged on the go. Buckle up—the game is just getting started.

