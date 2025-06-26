Mulberry and Appliance.io Launch Scalable, Tech-Forward Product Protection Program

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mulberry , a leader in innovative product protection solutions, has partnered with Appliance.io , the all-in-one software platform for appliance dealers, to deliver a fully integrated, customizable warranty experience designed to drive revenue and enhance customer satisfaction.

“Appliance.io shares our vision of empowering dealers through smart technology,” said Chinedu Eleanya, CEO of Mulberry. “It’s imperative in today’s market to leverage innovative software solutions to reduce overhead and drive incremental revenue. With significant profit margin and reduced operational costs, leveraging the Mulberry platform is a clear win for dealers.”

As retailers seek more efficient, digital-first solutions, this strategic collaboration equips Appliance.io’s network of independent dealers with a seamless way to offer tailored protection plans that integrate directly with their point-of-sale and e-commerce operations. Appliance.io not only supports this shift—it raises the bar by fully automating the warranty process with Mulberry’s API-driven solution in a way that has never been done before.

“We’re building innovative tools with partners like Mulberry, and dealers are taking notice,” said Katie Bange, Head of Product at Appliance.io. “With this integration, warranty plans are automatically registered once the appliance is delivered, eliminating the need for retailers to manually submit claims, coordinate coverage, or follow up on customer issues. Mulberry replaces the full-time role many dealers had dedicated to warranty follow-up. It’s a game changer in terms of saving time, resources, and operational costs.”

The partnership has already driven strong results for forward-thinking Appliance.io dealers that switched from a legacy warranty solution to Mulberry:

80% increase in protection plan attachment rates on appliance orders

in protection plan attachment rates on appliance orders 132% growth in total warranty sales as a result of Mulberry’s integration

Integrating Mulberry’s tech-enabled warranty solution marks a major step forward in Appliance.io’s mission to deliver powerful tools and enhanced revenue opportunities to appliance dealers nationwide. To learn more about Mulberry’s product protection solutions, visit getmulberry.com .

About Appliance.io

Appliance.io is a modern retail platform built exclusively for appliance dealers. From point-of-sale and inventory to eCommerce, integrated routing, protection plan automation, optional in-house website builds, and comprehensive reporting with real-time data tracking, Appliance.io provides the end-to-end infrastructure retailers need to grow and compete in a digital world.

About Mulberry

Mulberry is a people-first product protection platform that offers solutions for retail partners and consumers. Mulberry product protection plans can be purchased directly from Mulberry or through qualified retail partners. Mulberry protects customer purchases from accidental damages and losses with a best-in-class solution that offers simple claims-filing and fast resolutions. To learn more about Mulberry, visit https://www.getmulberry.com .

