Iona University Announces New Master’s Degree in Healthcare Leadership & Innovation

New Rochelle & Bronxville, N.Y., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iona University is proud to announce its new Master of Science in Healthcare Leadership & Innovation, designed to equip leaders with the business, technology and entrepreneurial skills needed in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.

Combining business acumen, design thinking, artificial intelligence and healthcare expertise, the program prepares graduates for various leadership roles in healthcare administration, delivery and policy. The degree is a collaboration between the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences, the LaPenta School of Business and the Hynes Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, bringing together expertise in healthcare, business and innovation to deliver a one-of-a-kind interdisciplinary program.

Applications are now open to join the inaugural cohort for the Spring 2026 semester. To learn more or apply, please explore the Healthcare Leadership & Innovation program page.

“The healthcare industry is rapidly evolving and requires forward-thinking leaders who can balance strategic decision making with patient-centered care,” said Tricia Mulligan, Ph.D., provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs. “This new program, suitable for healthcare professionals and business leaders transitioning into healthcare leadership, provides a powerful blend of academic rigor and real-world application, ensuring graduates are ready to lead with confidence and impact.”

Key features of the program include:

Flexible online coursework designed for working professionals to learn anytime, anywhere.

In-person weekend residencies to connect with faculty and industry professionals (two weekends per year).

Experiential curriculum offering a deep dive into current healthcare challenges and opportunities.

Insights from leading healthcare experts through guest lectures, real-life case studies, research opportunities and hands-on experiences through industry partnerships.

Expected Job Growth in an Evolving Industry

Responding to growing demand for skilled professionals in healthcare leadership roles, Iona University continues to expand its offerings.

Positions in the field of medical and health services management are expected to grow by 28 percent nationwide over the next 10 years, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Depending on the region, growth could be as high as 42 percent or greater.

This new program builds upon the University’s commitment to innovation and excellence, ensuring graduates are well-prepared to shape the future of healthcare.

Learn more or apply today via the Healthcare Leadership & Innovation program page.