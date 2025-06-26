Bratz® and Jean Paul Gaultier Ignite the Fashion World with Unmissable Limited-Edition Designer Doll Collaboration

LOS ANGELES and PARIS, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bratz ® , the on-trend lifestyle and fashion doll brand from MGA Entertainment (MGA), and The House of Gaultier, announced today the highly-coveted Bratz x Jean Paul Gaultier Limited-Edition Collector Doll. In one of the most iconic doll collaborations to date, Bratz inducts Jean Paul Gaultier into their designer doll collab hall of fame. Fearless fashion meets Parisian couture in this ultra-premium doll, launching 2 July 2025 available exclusively on bratz.com and jeanpaulgaultier.com.

Bratz is a global fashion force dominating trends and leaving its indelible mark on style as we know it. The exquisitely detailed collectible doll is a masterpiece of design, meticulously crafted to blend Bratz's signature style with Jean Paul Gaultier's revolutionary fashion legacy. From the runway to your shelf, this line is a love letter to fearless femininity and unapologetic self-expression. It’s Bratz elevated. It’s Gaultier remixed for the next generation.

“Bratz has always celebrated radical self-expression through fashion,” said Jasmin Larian-Hekmat, Bratz Creative Director. “Partnering with an icon like Jean Paul Gaultier, who has consistently challenged norms and redefined style for decades, is a testament to Bratz’s enduring place in the fashion sphere. This is Bratz at its boldest and most unforgettable.”

Sasha arrives dripping in Gaultier DNA, serving two high concept looks that marry avant-garde elegance with signature bratitude. A true homage to Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture heritage, she commands the spotlight in a sculptural pink velvet bustier dress, revisiting a legendary silhouette from the House’s archives, and a metallic “Gaultier” chain belt. Black patent cleated heels bring the drama from head to toe. Her second look is inspired by the Jean Paul Gaultier ready-to-wear collection and channels a nautical spirit with a chic punk twist, featuring a crisp marinière crop top, a pleated tartan mini skirt with buckle accents and a white sailor hat that sits atop her waist-length blonde waves – a first for Sasha!

“This exclusive collaboration celebrates two icons of nonconformity, creating a collector’s piece where Bratz meets the world of Jean Paul Gaultier,” said the house of Jean Paul Gaultier. “Spectacular, avant-garde and outrageously iconic, Bratz x Jean Paul Gaultier is designed for true ‘Enfants Terribles’ only.”

A standout luxury collectible, it also includes fun accessories – like a mini Bratz x Gaultier fashion magazine and Gaultier fragrance bottle – along with custom packaging featuring a branded “Gaultier” safety pin handle and a surprise fold-out display. The Bratz x Jean Paul Gaultier Collector Doll will be available starting 2 July 2025 at 8 a.m. PDT / 5 p.m. CET for $150 USD / €120, sold exclusively on bratz.com and Jeanpaulgaultier.com. One hundred special collector’s edition dolls numbered and featured in special limited-edition metallic packaging, will be available for $250 USD only available on bratz.com For your daily dose of daring style and exclusive content, follow Bratz on Instagram and Tik Tok and the house of Jean Paul Gaultier on Instagram and Tik Tok.

Since their debut in 2001, Bratz® has taken the global toy and fashion industries by storm with their unyielding commitment to inclusivity, self-expression, and, of course, a passion for fashion. Celebrating nearly 25 years since their introduction, the brand is as popular today as ever, maintaining cultural relevance. Bratz continues to celebrate their community of fans who grew up loving the inclusive dolls and who have found inspiration in their beloved “it” girl attitudes throughout the decades. To stay up to date with the latest Bratz news and view exclusive content, check out Bratz.com and the Bratz social media channels: Instagram , Tik Tok , and YouTube .

Established by its namesake in 1976, the house of Jean Paul Gaultier is a Parisian paradox - fusing tropes of French style with iconoclastic rebellion, couture quality with street smart, shock with chic. Known for wicked tailoring and anti-establishment stances, the designer gained a reputation as French fashion’s ‘Enfant Terrible’, a provocative and playful voice with a timeless appeal that continues to inspire its diverse audience.

MGA Entertainment is the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™ , Little Tikes® , Rainbow High™ , Bratz® , MGA’s Miniverse™ , Yummiland™ , CarTuned™ , Wonder Factory ™, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . For more information, please visit www.mgae.com or check out at LinkedIn , TikTok , I nstagram and Facebook .

