Get Ready to Unbox Joy: MGA Entertainment’s Hyojo™ Is Your Newest Unboxing Obsession and an Entirely New Toy Category

MGA Entertainment reveals its newest lovable brand, Hyojo™, and debuts an innovative new toy category, blending the sought-after thrill of mystery-box reveals with the comfort of a huggable collectible.

The Hyojo™ collections feature an unprecedented lineup of officially licensed designs from fan-favorite brands. The first series launches in partnership with six iconic brands and transforms them into adorable, licensed characters for fans to collect.

Every box offers a chance to unbox rare and ultra-rare variants, driving the chase across multiple limited-edition waves through 2026.



LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your favorite fandoms just got a whole lot cuddlier. MGA Entertainment (MGA), a global leader in children's entertainment, is revolutionizing the toy aisle once again with the debut of Hyojo™, its first-ever Cuddlectible™. Fusing the joy of soft and huggable toys with the rare, licensed mystery reveals of a collectible—Hyojo is a surprise, a hug, and a unique obsession built to become an instant favorite.

The Collector Curve Meets the Cuddlectible™ Craze

Hyojo is a cheerful character who loves all the cool cravings, delicious treats, and yummy things that you love—and can embody them with a magical hug. Designed to be collected, traded, and adored, each Hyojo mystery box reveals a sensory surprise with distinct designs, expressive faces, and a mix of fun, touchable textures. The first series kicks things off with officially licensed designs from Hershey’s, Reese’s, Jolly Rancher, Hostess®, ICEE, and Blow Pop.

“MGA is all about creating innovation that brings joy to consumers. Hyojo represents an exciting new category we call a Cuddlectible—a perfect blend of cuddly and collectible,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer, MGA Entertainment. “Hyojo is an instantly lovable character whose identity is built on reflecting the passions of our fans. By partnering with iconic food and beverage brands for this first wave, we’re fusing the world of toys with authentic consumer obsessions, creating a must-have surprise for every collector.”

Cuddlect Them All!™ Chase, Rare, and More

The first two series introduce deliciously adorable treats with each limited-edition wave featuring six designs, 18 collectible styles, and rare and ultra-rare versions of every character. New and upcoming lines include:

Hyojo Series 1: Available now on Amazon and coming soon to Target and Walmart, this collection features designs inspired by Hershey’s, Reese’s, Jolly Rancher, Hostess ® , ICEE, and Blow Pop.

Available now on Amazon and coming soon to Target and Walmart, this collection features designs inspired by and Hyojo Series 2: Launching on April 1, 2026, this next wave serves up a fresh lineup of even more sweet-treat favorites. We’re keeping the full flavor mix under wraps for now — but trust us, it’s worth the wait.

Hyojo shares your pop culture passions, from snacks to movies, fandoms, and beyond. Watch as Hyojo explores new worlds, collects new looks, and celebrates everything we love. The hunt is officially on! The first series of Hyojo mystery boxes are now available on Amazon for $10.99 and will be launching at Target and Walmart later this month. Don't miss out on the ultimate surprise and stay tuned to see what Hyojo will become next by following @hyojoofficial for reveals.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA’s portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes® , Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Ninjombie™ , Wonder Factory ™, DohKins ™, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation®. To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn , TikTok, Instagram and Facebook .

