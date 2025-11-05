Mini Glam™ and Target Launch a Clean Beauty Brand Just for Kids

MGA Entertainment, the global toy leader known for iconic brands like Little Tikes, L.O.L. Surprise!, and Bratz, today announced the debut of Mini Glam available exclusively at Target.

Combining a colorful, trendy, mini aesthetic, Mini Glam is redefining kids’ makeup. The debut collection features a range of age-appropriate, collectible products in fun shapes and shimmering hues.

The collection is perfect for stocking stuffers, with mini makeup products like lotion, lip gloss, shimmer, and more, all priced at just $7.99.





With kids and tweens increasingly exploring beauty through social media and play, Mini Glam is a timely innovation that bridges the gap between pretend play and personal care. By combining MGA’s creative and innovative heritage with Target’s consumer knowledge and retail reach, Mini Glam makes clean beauty approachable, affordable, and fun, without compromising on safety or style.

Designed with a colorful, trendy, mini aesthetic, and inspired by the joy of play, Mini Glam’s debut collection features a range of kid-friendly, shimmer-forward, collectible cosmetics in playful packaging. Think bunny and bear-shaped containers with a pastel palette and soft satin finishes. With prices starting at just $7.99, Mini Glam offers an accessible, parent-approved option that fits perfectly into stockings, gift bags, and everyday creative play. Each item includes a convenient keychain attachment for on-the-go fun, and the collection’s clean ingredients make it safe, simple, and worry-free for families.

Collection Highlights:

Mini Glam Bunny Lip Gloss – Lightly tinted gloss with a soft shimmer for a touch of sparkle. $7.99

– Lightly tinted gloss with a soft shimmer for a touch of sparkle. $7.99 Mini Glam Bear Shimmer Lotion – A gentle, hydrating lotion with a hint of shine. $7.99

– A gentle, hydrating lotion with a hint of shine. $7.99 Mini Glam Cube Shimmer – Easy-to-apply multi-use shimmer for cheeks and eyelids. $7.99

– Easy-to-apply multi-use shimmer for cheeks and eyelids. $7.99 Mini Glam Heart Glitter Balm – Smooth, mess-free glitter for creative playtime sparkle. $7.99

– Smooth, mess-free glitter for creative playtime sparkle. $7.99 Mini Glam Shimmer Highlights – Soft, blendable highlighter palette featuring six shades for the perfect touch of shine. $7.99

– Soft, blendable highlighter palette featuring six shades for the perfect touch of shine. $7.99 Mini Glam Bunny Purse with Cosmetics – A portable beauty set with Mini Glam favorites inside a collectible bunny-shaped cosmetic bag. $26.99

“We’re proud to introduce Mini Glam into the MGA portfolio of trend-forward yet timeless products for kids,” said Founder and CEO Isaac Larian of MGA Entertainment. “From Little Tikes to Bratz, we’ve built brands that inspire imagination — and we’re bringing that same creative spirit to kids’ beauty through our partnership with Target.”

The collection is available exclusively at Target stores nationwide and on target.com. For more information, follow @OfficialMiniGlam on Instagram and Tik Tok.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA’s portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™ , Little Tikes® , Rainbow High™ , Bratz® , MGA’s Miniverse™ , Yummiland™ , CarTuned™ , Ninjombie™ , Wonder Factory™ , DohKins ™, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn , TikTok , I nstagram and Facebook .

