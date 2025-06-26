Warp Grows LTL Network by Over 3,400%, Reduces Shippers’ Reliance on Legacy Terminals with 500+ Digitally Connected Lanes

Los Angeles, CA, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warp , the tech-powered middle-mile logistics company, today announced the nationwide expansion of Warp’s LTL, a new less-than-truckload model that helps modern shippers avoid the failures of legacy networks: terminal-induced damage, delayed deliveries, freight fragmentation, and unpredictable pricing.

Warp launched its LTL solution less than a year ago with 14 core lanes. Today, the network spans over 500 digitally connected lanes, a 3,400%+ increase, as the company scales its alternative to traditional terminal-based freight. Rather than funnel freight through congested, damage-prone terminals, Warp’s LTL leverages a nationwide network of independently operated, tech-enabled cross-docks that reduce handoffs, compress transit times, and improve service quality.

“Shippers told us what they were sick of: damages, delays, zero visibility, and pricing that made no sense,” said Daniel Sokolovsky, Co-Founder and CEO of Warp. “So we rebuilt LTL from scratch to eliminate all of that. We’re not just offering a new service, we’re redesigning the movement of shared freight with more precision, fewer touchpoints, and real-time decision-making.”

Unlike rigid legacy networks, Warp’s mode-agnostic system can move freight on box trucks, cargo vans, or 53-footers, selecting the optimal vehicle based on real-time demand and lane density. Freight is consolidated and routed dynamically through Warp’s connected cross-dock nodes, avoiding unnecessary terminal transfers and enabling tighter pickup windows, higher on-time rates, and fewer damages.

By reducing reliance on large hub terminals, Warp gives shippers more control, better performance, and fewer constraints.

Warp’s LTL addresses five persistent LTL pain points:

High damage rates from excessive handoffs at crowded terminals

Delivery delays driven by static routing and inefficient node use

Poor control over pickup and delivery timing

Siloed operations between inbound, D2C, and store freight

Complex, non-transparent pricing across lanes and partners





“Traditional LTL was built around infrastructure, not outcomes,” said Troy Lester, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Warp. “We flipped that. With Warp’s LTL, the focus is on flexibility, precision, and visibility. Whether you're shipping to a DC, store, or front door, we make it all move faster and cleaner, with one tech stack behind it.”

Warp’s LTL strategy is shaped in part by Chris Reeves, VP of Pricing & Network, who brings more than 30 years of LTL experience to the team. Chris started his career unloading trucks, then built deep expertise in LTL pricing, sales and operations before joining Warp to help reshape the model from within.

“I’ve worked in LTL my entire life, unloading, dispatching, selling, pricing, running ops, and I can tell you this: shippers are ready for something better,” said Chris Reeves, VP of Pricing & Network at Warp. “Warp doesn’t just tweak the old playbook. We’re building a network that’s more responsive, more transparent, and frankly, more respectful of the freight itself. That’s why I’m here.”

Warp’s LTL is live across the U.S. and is directly accessible via API or through leading transportation management systems, including Priority1, GlobalTranz, Banyan, Primus, Quote Factory, Tai Software, and 7L.

About Warp

Warp is a technology-powered freight network focused on modernizing the middle mile of American logistics. By connecting shippers, cross-docks, and carriers through a single operating system, Warp enables flexible, efficient, and highly visible domestic freight movement. With real-time tracking, AI-powered routing, and a versatile national fleet, Warp helps brands take control of their U.S. supply chain without the complexity of legacy networks.