Shamis & Gentile, P.A. Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Securities and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 25, 2025

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sarepta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SRPT) securities between June 22, 2023, and June 24, 2025, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Dolgicer, Jr. v. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, et al., Case No. 1:25-cv-05317 has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. For more information go to:

Securities Fraud Class Action

Impacted investors may also contact attorney Andrew Shamis at securites@shamisgentile.com or (305) 479-2299. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that biopharmaceutical company Sarepta was engaged in the development of ELEVIDYS, a gene therapy intended to treat patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements that conditioned investors to believe ELEVIDYS was a safe therapy that could be expanded for wider application approval. Defendants also misled investors concerning ELEVIDYS’s revenue outlook. Defendants positioned ELEVIDYS as having no hindrances to broader use, which would in turn allow for a strong growth in prescriptions.

Defendants are alleged to have failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s compliance, operations, and outlook. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ELEVIDYS posed significant safety risks to patients; (ii) ELEVIDYS trial regimes and protocols failed to detect severe side effects; (iii) the severity of adverse events from ELEVIDYS treatment would cause the Company to halt recruitment and dosing in ELEVIDYS trials, attract regulatory scrutiny, and create greater risk around the therapy’s present and expanded approvals; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants materially misled with, and/or lacked a reasonable basis for, their positive statements.

On March 18, 2025, Sarepta issued a safety update on ELEVIDYS announcing that a patient had died following treatment with ELEVIDYS. On this news, Sarepta’s stock price fell $27.81 per share, or 27.44%, to close at $73.54 per share on March 18, 2025.

Next, on April 4, 2025, Sarepta disclosed that European Union member country authorities had requested that the independent data monitoring committee meet to review death announced on March 18, 2025. Sarepta simultaneously halted recruitment and dosing in some of the ELEVIDYS clinical studies. On this news, Sarepta’s stock price fell $4.18 per share, or 7.13%, to close at $54.43 per share on April 4, 2025.

Then, on June 15, 2025, Sarepta disclosed a second patient had died of acute liver failure following treatment with ELEVIDYS. The Company announced it was suspending shipments of ELEVIDYS for non-ambulatory patients while Sarepta took time to evaluate trial regimens and discussed findings with regulatory authorities. Sarepta also revealed that it was pausing dosing in one of its ELEVIDYS clinical studies. On this news, Sarepta’s stock price fell $15.24 per share, or 42.12%, to close at $20.91 per share on June 15, 2025.

Finally, on June 24, 2025, the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued a Safety Communication announcing it had received reports of two deaths and was investigating the risk of acute liver failure with serious outcomes following treatment with ELEVIDYS. On this news, Sarepta’s stock price fell $1.52 per share, or 8.01%, to close at $17.46 per share on June 25, 2025.

If you suffered a loss in Sarepta securities, you have until August 25, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Shamis & Gentile, P.A. stands out as an advocate for investors who are victims of securities fraud.

Andrew Shamis

Shamis & Gentile, P.A.

14 NE 1st Ave, Ste 705

Miami, FL 33132

securites@shamisgentile.com

Tel: (305) 479-2299

www.ShamisGentile.com