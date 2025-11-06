Shamis & Gentile, P.A. Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by the Directors and Officers of agilon health, inc. – AGL

MIAMI, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Shamis & Gentile, P.A. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company. If you are an agilon health shareholder, you are encouraged to contact the law firm for more information:

On January 5, 2024, agilon surprised investors by lowering its 2023 profit forecasts. The company reduced its 2023 Medical Margin and Adjusted EBITDA guidance citing higher than expected medical costs. agilon also announced that its Chief Financial Officer would retire and be replaced later in the year. On this news, agilon’s stock fell $3.45, or 28.6 percent, to close at $8.63 on January 5, 2024.

Following these disclosures, a securities class action was filed against agilon and certain executives. The lawsuit alleges the defendants misled investors about agilon’s medical costs by: (1) touting the company’s purported visibility into utilization trends and medical costs; (2) failing to disclose increased medical costs that agilon had incurred during the relevant time period due to higher utilization of healthcare by Medicare Advantage patients; (3) falsely stating that its incurred-but-not-reported Reserve was adequate; (4) making false statements about the effectiveness of its business model; (5) issuing overly optimistic financial guidance; and (6) issuing materially false risk disclosures that characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities.

Shamis & Gentile, P.A. is evaluating whether agilon’s board of directors and senior executives failed to maintain adequate oversight and internal in connection with the alleged misconduct. These potential governance failures may have exposed the company to significant legal, financial, and reputational harm.

Long-term shareholders of agilon health may be eligible to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds to the company, and a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to them.

Shamis & Gentile, P.A. stands out as an advocate for shareholders seeking corporate accountability and governance reforms. The law firm is committed to pursuing claims that benefit companies, shareholders and long-term value. Shamis & Gentile has recovered over $1 billion for consumers nationwide. Its extensive experience, expertise, and resources enable the firm to resolve disputes in a wide range of matters, including shareholder actions, class actions, and complex litigation.

