Shamis & Gentile, P.A. Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by the Directors and Officers of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. -- LYV

WHAT IS THIS INVESTIGATION ABOUT?

On September 18, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general from seven states filed a complaint against Live Nation Entertainment and its Ticketmaster subsidiary, alleging that the companies knowingly allowed ticket brokers to circumvent purchase limits and security measures to acquire thousands of tickets for resale at inflated prices.

The FTC complaint further alleges that Live Nation benefited from these practices through significant fee revenue, up to $16.4 billion from 2019 through 2024, with fees reaching as high as 44 percent per ticket.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Shamis & Gentile, P.A. is evaluating whether Live Nation’s board of directors and senior executives breached fiduciary duties by allowing or failing to prevent the alleged anticompetitive conduct and deceptive pricing practices described in the FTC complaint, despite prior regulatory warnings and red flags. These potential governance failures may have exposed the company to significant legal, financial, and reputational harm.

Long term shareholders of Live Nation Entertainment may be eligible to seek corporate governance reforms, return of funds to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to them.

