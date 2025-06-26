Celebrate the Red and White Responsibly this Canada Day — Drive Sober

OAKVILLE, Ontario, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians come together to light up the skies with fireworks this Canada Day, MADD Canada is reminding everyone to make safety a priority by planning ahead for sober transportation. With celebrations often involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs, the risk of impaired driving increases – and so does the potential for tragic deaths and injuries.

Every hour in Canada, an average of 9 federal criminal charges and provincial short-term licence suspensions are laid for alcohol- or drug-impaired driving. This amounts to an average of 215 impaired-driving sanctions per day. Behind these numbers are preventable tragedies that devastate families and communities.

“For victims and survivors of impaired driving, holidays like Canada Day can be heartbreaking reminders of what’s been lost,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada, whose mother, Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999. “The best way we can honour their pain is by preventing it from happening to someone else.”

To help ensure everyone gets home safely this Canada Day, we all have a role to play:

Always plan ahead;

Never drive a car, a boat, an ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who is impaired;

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Those looking for a sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

