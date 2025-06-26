Private Water Well Warning Signs: Ben Pearson of Pearson Drilling Company Shares Inspection Tips in HelloNation

LAKE CITY, Mich., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the early signs that your water well may need inspection? Ben Pearson of Pearson Drilling Company outlines the key indicators in a recent HelloNation article, emphasizing the importance of monitoring water quality, system performance, and well components to maintain safe, reliable access to groundwater.

Pearson explains that changes in water clarity, taste, or pressure are often the first signs of trouble. Cloudy or discolored water may indicate silt intrusion or a failing well screen, while metallic or earthy tastes suggest mineral buildup or contamination. Homeowners should also pay close attention to water pressure. Irregular or reduced flow can result from a faulty pressure tank or pump issues, such as short cycling, which causes pumps to overwork and raises electric bills.

The condition of the well cap is another critical area often overlooked. Cracks, gaps, or loose seals can allow insects, debris, and bacteria into the well casing—posing a risk of bacterial contamination, particularly in shallow wells or areas prone to runoff. Seasonal factors like heavy rainfall can also impact well performance, making it important to monitor for changes following major weather events.

Pearson advises homeowners to listen for unusual pump noises and watch for air in water lines—both potential indicators of internal system failure. In Signs It’s Time to Inspect Your Water Well , he recommends annual inspections by a licensed well contractor to catch issues early, protect groundwater safety, and avoid costly repairs.

