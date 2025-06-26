Concentrix Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Exceeds revenue guidance for the quarter and raises full year growth outlook

Generates $200 million in adjusted free cash flow and remains on track to deliver $625 million to $650 million of adjusted free cash flow for the year

Sees ongoing momentum for the Company’s iX Product Suite

Expects to return more than $240 million to shareholders in fiscal 2025 through share repurchases and dividends

NEWARK, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2025.

Three Months Ended May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 Change Revenue ($M) $ 2,417.4 $ 2,380.7 1.5 % Operating income ($M) $ 148.3 $ 150.2 (1.3 )% Non-GAAP operating income ($M) (1) $ 303.7 $ 321.1 (5.4 )% Operating margin 6.1 % 6.3 % -20 bps Non-GAAP operating margin (1) 12.6 % 13.5 % -90 bps Net income ($M) $ 42.1 $ 66.8 (37.0 )% Non-GAAP net income ($M) (1) $ 179.6 $ 183.1 (1.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA ($M) (1) $ 357.3 $ 379.6 (5.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 14.8 % 15.9 % -110 bps Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.63 $ 0.98 (35.7 )% Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 2.70 $ 2.69 0.4 %

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights:

Revenue of $2,417.4 million, an increase of 1.5% year-on-year on an as reported and constant currency basis compared to revenue of $2,380.7 million in the prior year second quarter.

Operating income of $148.3 million, or 6.1% of revenue, compared to $150.2 million, or 6.3% of revenue, in the prior year second quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income of $303.7 million, or 12.6% of revenue, compared to $321.1 million, or 13.5% of revenue in the prior year second quarter, a decrease year-on-year primarily due to temporary program pauses mid-quarter and investments ahead of expected accelerated growth in the second half of the year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $357.3 million, or 14.8% of revenue, compared with $379.6 million, or 15.9% of revenue in the prior year second quarter.

Cash flow provided by operations was $236.5 million in the quarter. Adjusted free cash flow (1) was $200.3 million in the quarter.

was $200.3 million in the quarter. Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) was $0.63 compared to $0.98 in the prior year second quarter.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.70 compared to $2.69 in the prior year second quarter.





“In the second quarter, we continued to outperform expectations on revenue growth despite some mid-quarter volatility,” said Chris Caldwell, President and CEO of Concentrix. “As we look ahead to the second half, we are seeing an accelerated pace of activity with both existing and new clients, and improving margins. Further, our AI investments are on pace to be accretive to the business by year end as planned. With ongoing momentum for our differentiated tech-led solutions, we expect continued growth for the remainder of the year.”

Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program:

The Company paid a $0.33275 per share quarterly dividend on May 6, 2025. The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33275 per share payable on August 5, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 25, 2025.

The Company repurchased approximately 920,000 common shares in the second quarter at a cost of $45.0 million under its previously announced share repurchase program at an average cost of $49.09 per share. At May 31, 2025, the Company’s remaining share repurchase authorization was $537.3 million.



Business Outlook

The following statements are based on the Company’s current expectations for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and the full year fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, amortization of intangible assets, depreciation, share-based compensation, and the related tax effects thereon. The non-GAAP EPS guidance assumes no impact from changes in acquisition contingent consideration and foreign currency losses (gains), net included in other expense (income), net, and imputed interest related to the sellers’ note issued in connection with the combination with Webhelp (the “sellers’ note”) included in interest expense and finance charges, net. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Expectations:

Third quarter reported revenue of $2.445 billion to $2.470 billion. Based on current exchange rates, these expectations assume an approximate 140-basis point positive impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year period. The guidance implies constant currency revenue growth for the quarter ranging from 1.0% to 2.0%.

Operating income of $162 million to $172 million and non-GAAP operating income of $318 million to $328 million.

Non-GAAP EPS of $2.80 to $2.91, assuming approximately 62.7 million diluted common shares outstanding and approximately 5% of net income attributable to participating securities.

The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 25.5%.



Full Year Fiscal 2025 Expectations:

Full year reported revenue of $9.720 billion to $9.815 billion. Based on current exchange rates, the expectations assume a de minimis impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year. The guidance implies constant currency revenue growth for the full year of 1.0% to 2.0%.

Operating income of $675 million to $695 million and non-GAAP operating income of $1,300 million to $1,320 million.

Non-GAAP EPS of $11.53 to $11.76, assuming approximately 63.1 million diluted common shares outstanding and approximately 5% of net income attributable to participating securities.

The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 25%.



In addition, the Company expects to generate approximately $625 million to $650 million of adjusted free cash flow in fiscal year 2025. The Company also expects to return approximately $240 million to shareholders in fiscal 2025 through share repurchases and dividends.

The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of the non-GAAP EPS outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to (a) the inability to forecast future changes in acquisition contingent consideration, which is based, in part, on the future trading price of the Company’s common stock, and (b) the inability to forecast future foreign currency losses (gains), net included in other expense (income), net. For the same reason, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which may have a material impact on the Company’s GAAP results.

The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of the adjusted free cash flow outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to uncertainty related to the future changes in the Company’s factoring program and related timing of those changes. For the same reason, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which may have a material impact on the Company’s GAAP results.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP financial information, including:

Constant currency revenue growth, which is revenue growth adjusted for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Constant currency revenue growth is calculated by translating the revenue of each fiscal year in the billing currency to U.S. dollars using the comparable prior year’s currency conversion rate in comparison to prior year’s revenue. Generally, when the U.S. dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, revenue growth at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than revenue growth reported at actual exchange rates.

Non-GAAP operating income, which is operating income, adjusted to exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, and share-based compensation.

Non-GAAP operating margin, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, divided by revenue.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, plus depreciation (exclusive of step-up depreciation).

Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP net income, which is net income excluding the tax-effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, certain debt costs, imputed interest related to the sellers’ note, certain legal settlement costs, change in acquisition contingent consideration and foreign currency losses (gains), net. Non-GAAP net income also excludes the income tax effect of certain tax law changes.

Free cash flow, which is cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures, and adjusted free cash flow, which is free cash flow excluding the effect of changes in the outstanding factoring balance. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful measure of cash flows since capital expenditures are a necessary component of ongoing operations. We believe that adjusted free cash flow is a meaningful measure of cash flows because it removes the effect of factoring which changes the timing of the receipt of cash for certain receivables. However, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow have limitations because they do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow do not incorporate payments for business acquisitions.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS, which is diluted EPS excluding the per share, tax-effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, certain debt costs, imputed interest related to the sellers’ note, certain legal settlement costs, change in acquisition contingent consideration and foreign currency losses (gains), net. Non-GAAP EPS also excludes the per share income tax effect of certain tax law changes. Non-GAAP EPS excludes net income attributable to participating securities and the related per share, tax-effected impact of adjustments to net income described above reflect only those amounts that are attributable to common shareholders.



We believe that providing this additional information is useful to the reader to better assess and understand our base operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods and for planning and forecasting in future periods, primarily because management typically monitors the business adjusted for these items in addition to GAAP results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in some cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of intangible assets. Although intangible assets contribute to our revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the services performed for our clients. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of our acquisition activity. Accordingly, we believe excluding the amortization of intangible assets, along with the other non-GAAP adjustments, which neither relate to the ordinary course of our business nor reflect our underlying business performance, enhances our and our investors’ ability to compare our past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures also exclude share-based compensation expense. Given the subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when calculating share-based compensation expense, management believes this additional information allows investors to make additional comparisons between our operating results and those of our peers. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with GAAP.

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value) May 31, 2025 November 30, 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 342,759 $ 240,571 Accounts receivable, net 2,061,412 1,926,737 Other current assets 766,498 675,116 Total current assets 3,170,669 2,842,424 Property and equipment, net 711,463 714,517 Goodwill 5,131,900 4,986,967 Intangible assets, net 2,156,035 2,286,940 Deferred tax assets 247,536 218,396 Other assets 978,457 942,194 Total assets $ 12,396,060 $ 11,991,438 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 209,472 $ 209,812 Current portion of long-term debt 28,331 2,522 Accrued compensation and benefits 655,511 706,619 Other accrued liabilities 997,974 977,314 Income taxes payable 82,077 99,546 Total current liabilities 1,973,365 1,995,813 Long-term debt, net 4,862,425 4,733,056 Other long-term liabilities 970,587 910,271 Deferred tax liabilities 310,983 312,574 Total liabilities 8,117,360 7,951,714 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2025 and November 30, 2024, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized; 69,054 and 68,849 shares issued as of May 31, 2025 and November 30, 2024, respectively, and 62,930 and 64,238 shares outstanding as of May 31, 2025 and November 30, 2024, respectively 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 3,738,360 3,683,608 Treasury stock, 6,124 and 4,611 shares as of May 31, 2025 and November 30, 2024, respectively (496,194 ) (421,449 ) Retained earnings 1,259,559 1,191,871 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (223,032 ) (414,313 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,278,700 4,039,724 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,396,060 $ 11,991,438





CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 % Change May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 % Change Revenue Technology and consumer electronics $ 662,719 $ 658,268 1 % $ 1,320,411 $ 1,323,370 — % Retail, travel and e-commerce 583,782 568,081 3 % 1,167,680 1,151,793 1 % Communications and media 392,963 381,253 3 % 763,963 761,418 — % Banking, financial services and insurance 384,015 377,723 2 % 749,208 743,145 1 % Healthcare 176,386 176,673 — % 366,191 367,762 — % Other 217,506 218,718 (1 )% 422,140 435,976 (3 )% Total revenue $ 2,417,371 $ 2,380,716 2 % $ 4,789,593 $ 4,783,464 — % Cost of revenue 1,569,223 1,523,147 3 % 3,085,546 3,069,366 1 % Gross profit 848,148 857,569 (1 )% 1,704,047 1,714,098 (1 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 699,803 707,399 (1 )% 1,386,835 1,415,489 (2 )% Operating income 148,345 150,170 (1 )% 317,212 298,609 6 % Interest expense and finance charges, net 75,406 82,457 (9 )% 148,400 164,896 (10 )% Other expense (income), net 21,218 (19,415 ) (209 )% 16,299 (26,239 ) (162 )% Income before income taxes 51,721 87,128 (41 )% 152,513 159,952 (5 )% Provision for income taxes 9,628 20,294 (53 )% 40,163 41,016 (2 )% Net income $ 42,093 $ 66,834 (37 )% $ 112,350 $ 118,936 (6 )% Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.98 $ 1.68 $ 1.75 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.98 $ 1.68 $ 1.74 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 63,355 65,270 63,693 65,466 Diluted 63,406 65,332 63,733 65,570





CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended May 31, 2025 May 31, 2025 Revenue $ 2,417,371 $ 4,789,593 Revenue growth, as reported under U.S. GAAP 1.5 % 0.1 % Foreign exchange impact — % 1.3 % Constant currency revenue growth 1.5 % 1.4 %





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 Operating income $ 148,345 $ 150,170 $ 317,212 $ 298,609 Acquisition-related and integration expenses (1) 16,808 30,906 34,832 61,079 Step-up depreciation 2,536 2,482 4,912 4,983 Amortization of intangibles 109,158 115,969 214,777 232,271 Share-based compensation 26,862 21,618 53,462 43,264 Non-GAAP operating income $ 303,709 $ 321,145 $ 625,195 $ 640,206





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 Net income $ 42,093 $ 66,834 $ 112,350 $ 118,936 Interest expense and finance charges, net 75,406 82,457 148,400 164,896 Provision for income taxes 9,628 20,294 40,163 41,016 Other expense (income), net 21,218 (19,415 ) 16,299 (26,239 ) Acquisition-related and integration expenses (1) 16,808 30,906 34,832 61,079 Step-up depreciation 2,536 2,482 4,912 4,983 Amortization of intangibles 109,158 115,969 214,777 232,271 Share-based compensation 26,862 21,618 53,462 43,264 Depreciation (exclusive of step-up depreciation) 53,615 58,492 106,336 123,749 Adjusted EBITDA $ 357,324 $ 379,637 $ 731,531 $ 763,955





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 Operating margin 6.1 % 6.3 % 6.6 % 6.2 % Non-GAAP operating margin 12.6 % 13.5 % 13.1 % 13.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.8 % 15.9 % 15.3 % 16.0 %





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 Net income $ 42,093 $ 66,834 $ 112,350 $ 118,936 Acquisition-related and integration expenses (1) 16,808 30,906 34,832 61,079 Step-up depreciation 2,536 2,482 4,912 4,983 Debt costs (2) 1,102 — 1,102 — Imputed interest related to sellers’ note included in interest expense and finance charges, net 4,503 4,179 8,689 8,357 Legal settlement costs (3) 2,000 — 2,000 — Change in acquisition contingent consideration included in other expense (income), net 8,691 (6,689 ) 6,667 (21,586 ) Foreign currency losses (gains), net (4) 10,789 (14,409 ) 6,610 (7,799 ) Amortization of intangibles 109,158 115,969 214,777 232,271 Share-based compensation 26,862 21,618 53,462 43,264 Income taxes related to the above (5) (44,931 ) (37,791 ) (81,923 ) (78,695 ) Income tax effect of change in tax law — — 4,269 — Non-GAAP net income $ 179,611 $ 183,099 $ 367,747 $ 360,810





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 Net income $ 42,093 $ 66,834 $ 112,350 $ 118,936 Less: net income allocated to participating securities (2,035 ) (2,571 ) (5,448 ) (4,568 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders 40,058 64,263 106,902 114,368 Acquisition-related and integration expenses allocated to common stockholders (1) 15,995 29,717 33,143 58,733 Step-up depreciation allocated to common stockholders 2,413 2,387 4,674 4,792 Debt costs allocated to common stockholders (2) 1,049 — 1,049 — Imputed interest related to sellers' note included in interest expense and finance charges, net allocated to common stockholders 4,285 4,018 8,268 8,036 Legal settlement costs allocated to common stockholders (3) 1,903 — 1,903 — Change in acquisition contingent consideration included in other expense (income), net allocated to common stockholders 8,271 (6,432 ) 6,344 (20,757 ) Foreign currency losses (gains), net allocated to common stockholders (4) 10,267 (13,855 ) 6,289 (7,499 ) Amortization of intangibles allocated to common stockholders 103,881 111,508 204,362 223,350 Share-based compensation allocated to common stockholders 25,563 20,786 50,870 41,602 Income taxes related to the above allocated to common stockholders (5) (42,759 ) (36,337 ) (77,950 ) (75,673 ) Income tax effect of change in tax law allocated to common stockholders — — 4,062 — Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 170,926 $ 176,055 $ 349,916 $ 346,952

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) (6) $ 0.63 $ 0.98 $ 1.68 $ 1.74 Acquisition-related and integration expenses (1) 0.25 0.45 0.52 0.90 Step-up depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.07 0.07 Debt costs (2) 0.02 — 0.02 — Imputed interest related to sellers' note included in interest expense and finance charges, net 0.07 0.06 0.13 0.12 Legal settlement costs (3) 0.03 — 0.03 — Change in acquisition contingent consideration included in other expense (income), net 0.13 (0.10 ) 0.10 (0.32 ) Foreign currency losses (gains), net (4) 0.16 (0.21 ) 0.10 (0.11 ) Amortization of intangibles 1.64 1.71 3.21 3.41 Share-based compensation 0.40 0.32 0.80 0.63 Income taxes related to the above (5) (0.67 ) (0.56 ) (1.23 ) (1.15 ) Income tax effect of change in tax law — — 0.06 — Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.70 $ 2.69 $ 5.49 $ 5.29 Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted 63,406 65,332 63,733 65,570





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 236,536 $ 238,339 $ 237,944 $ 191,469 Purchases of property and equipment (55,792 ) (60,086 ) (106,410 ) (116,145 ) Free cash flow 180,744 178,253 131,534 75,324 Change in outstanding factoring balances 19,542 23,634 28,936 45,258 Adjusted free cash flow $ 200,286 $ 201,887 $ 160,470 $ 120,582





Forecast Three Months Ending August 31, 2025 Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2025 Low High Low High Revenue $ 2,445,000 $ 2,470,000 $ 9,720,000 $ 9,815,000 Revenue growth, as reported under U.S. GAAP 2.4 % 3.4 % 1.0 % 2.0 % Foreign exchange impact (1.4 )% (1.4 )% — % — % Constant currency revenue growth 1.0 % 2.0 % 1.0 % 2.0 %





Forecast Three Months Ending August 31, 2025 Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2025 Low High Low High Operating income $ 162,200 $ 172,200 $ 674,500 $ 694,500 Amortization of intangibles 110,000 110,000 430,500 430,500 Share-based compensation 27,800 27,800 119,000 119,000 Acquisition-related and integration expenses 15,500 15,500 66,000 66,000 Step-up depreciation 2,500 2,500 10,000 10,000 Non-GAAP operating income $ 318,000 $ 328,000 $ 1,300,000 $ 1,320,000

(1) For the three and six months ended May 31, 2025 and 2024, acquisition-related and integration expenses, including restructuring costs, primarily included integration costs associated with the Company’s combination with Webhelp. These costs primarily include severance and employee-related costs, costs associated with facilities consolidation, including lease terminations to integrate the businesses, and information technology system consolidation costs.

(2) For the three and six months ended May 31, 2025, debt costs included debt extinguishment costs associated with our restated credit agreement and our voluntary prepayment of a portion of our outstanding term loans.

(3) For the three and six months ended May 31, 2025, legal settlement costs consist of amounts incurred to settle certain litigation arising outside of the ordinary course of business.

(4) Foreign currency losses (gains), net are included in other expense (income), net and primarily consist of gains and losses recognized on the revaluation and settlement of foreign currency transactions and realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts that do not qualify for hedge accounting.

(5) The tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the tax-deductible portion of the expenses and applying the entity-specific, statutory tax rates applicable to each item during the respective periods presented.