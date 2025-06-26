Jewelry Maintenance Tips from Rachel Drones of The Gold Shop Featured in HelloNation

DAHLONEGA, Ga., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How often should you check your jewelry for signs of wear? This question is answered clearly by Rachel Drones of The Gold Shop in Dahlonega, Georgia, whose expert guidance is featured in HelloNation . In the article, Drones emphasizes that even the most durable pieces—such as those made of gold or platinum—can quietly deteriorate over time, risking both aesthetic and structural integrity if left unchecked.

Drones advises that annual inspections are essential for jewelry worn regularly, such as wedding bands or daily necklaces. These items face continuous exposure to surfaces, moisture, and chemicals, all of which contribute to prong loosening and metal fatigue. During a standard professional inspection, a jeweler can detect and correct subtle issues like weakened clasps or misaligned stones that may not be visible to the naked eye.

Jewelry that is worn only on occasion can go slightly longer between checks, though it should still be evaluated every few years, especially if it features delicate or vintage components. Proactive care not only extends the life of these items but also helps avoid costly repairs or gemstone replacements.

Rachel Drones of The Gold Shop shares these jewelry maintenance tips in HelloNation to help consumers protect their valuables and maintain their brilliance over time.

