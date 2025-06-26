Purple Heart Homes Receives $1.2 Million Gift from the Scott and Steve Egert Foundation to Support Veterans in Ohio

STATESVILLE, N.C., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Heart Homes is honored to announce a transformative $1.2 million gift from the Scott Egert and Steve Egert Foundation. This generous contribution will support Purple Heart Homes’ ongoing mission to serve Veterans in Ohio through future housing-related initiatives in Lakewood and Rocky River Ohio.



The Scott Egert and Steve Egert Foundation, created in memory of Scott Egert, a U.S. military supporter and twin brother to Steve Egert, is focused on supporting Veterans with affordable housing needs and animal rescue efforts. This inaugural donation by the foundation honors the values instilled by their late father, Howard Egert, whose wisdom and generosity made this contribution possible.



“This first donation of $1.2 million dollars will hopefully provide a lot of support for wounded military Veterans and their families,” said Steve Egert. “These funds are available because my father, Howard Egert, was an excellent advisor in investing and many areas. My family is proud to give back in a way that honors his legacy and the service of those who sacrificed for our freedom.”



Purple Heart Homes CEO and Co-Founder John Gallina shared, “We are humbled by the trust placed in us by the Scott Egert and Steve Egert Foundation and inspired by the legacy this gift represents. This donation will have a lasting impact on the lives of Veterans and their families, and we look forward to honoring that legacy in the work ahead.”



Special thanks to Jim Rokakis, Tony Apotsos, Attorney Scott Lewis and Attorney Jeff Endress for their guidance and support in making this gift a reality.



Further details about the project will be shared at a future date.





About Purple Heart Homes



Co-founded by two combat-wounded Veterans, Purple Heart Homes has been bringing communities together to provide safe, barrier-free housing solutions for qualified Veterans since its founding in 2008. A nonprofit organization based in Statesville, N.C., PHH supports service-connected disabled and senior Veterans from all eras across all 50 states and Puerto Rico through a growing network of local chapters. Programs include critical home repairs and renovations to help Veterans live independently in their homes, home ownership programs and transitional housing through partnerships with other nonprofit organizations. Learn more at phhusa.org.

