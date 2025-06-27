Camilia Tummy Liquid Doses From Boiron Winner Of “Baby Accessory Product of the Year”

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced that Camilia Tummy Liquid Doses from Boiron , world leader in homeopathic medicines, is the recipient of “Baby Accessory Product of the Year” in their 5th annual awards program.

Camilia Tummy offers a streamlined, mess-free way to relieve colic and gas discomfort in babies without measuring, mixing, or the need for refrigeration. Each individual liquid dose is pre-measured and ready to use with just a twist and squeeze. This small amount (0.034 fl oz) of clear and tasteless liquid is absorbed sublingually. It’s mess-free, reducing the chance of contamination, and does not require dosing based on a child’s weight.

The product is made with a blend of homeopathic plant-based and other pure active ingredients, including chamomile. It is also non-GMO and crafted without dyes, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, or flavors.

The applicator is hygienic and guards against contamination, eliminating the need for a preservative, and with no need for refrigeration or measuring tools, Camilia Tummy offers parents ease and flexibility. In addition, Camilia Tummy’s packaging is compact, hygienic, and travel-ready. It requires no preparation or special storage and is suitable for use at home, in a diaper bag, or even during nighttime wake-ups when speed and simplicity are essential.

“Camilia Tummy is a reflection of what innovation in the baby care space should look like: it solves a real problem, fits seamlessly into everyday life, and respects the needs and preferences of modern parents. This product also reflects our commitment to listening to parents and evolving our offerings to meet changing expectations,” said Janick Boudazin, CEO of Boiron. “We’re grateful to Baby Innovation for recognizing us with this award. By rethinking both the delivery method and formulation, Camilia Tummy is not just a product — it’s a tool that helps families navigate the early months with greater ease through a thoughtful blend of design, convenience, and formulation.”

As consumers become more discerning and demanding, parents are looking to balance the health and development of their infants with their busy lifestyles. Emerging trends such as organic and natural products, personalized baby care, innovation in baby food, E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer options are just some of the trends emerging in this rapidly expanding market. Companies are responding to these evolving demands by developing new products and the Baby Care market is projected to reach over 19 billion by 2030. The Baby Innovation Awards dives deep through a large set of categories within this increasingly competitive market, helping innovative products and companies stand out in this crowded market.

“Camilia Tummy is a small innovation with a big impact, transforming a complicated moment for parents and their babies into a manageable one. Early parenting involves a steep learning curve. When a baby is crying from discomfort, parents are left juggling droppers, dosing instructions, and multiple products while also trying to calm their little one,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “With its simplicity, ease of use, and gentle ingredients, Camilia Tummy Liquid Doses represent a new era in baby care. By reimagining how colic and gas discomfort are addressed, Camilia Tummy is setting a new standard in baby care and is our choice for ‘Baby Accessory Product of the Year!’”

The focus of the Independent Innovation Awards is on recognizing the leaders in the most competitive categories of the Baby Care market, ranging from Bath & Diapers, Health Products, Nursing & Feeding, Clothes, Toys & Learning, Car Seats, Strollers and Nursery. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

About Boiron

Since 1932, Boiron has been sharing its passion for homeopathy with a holistic and ecological approach to medicine. Its vision of health care puts people at its center and seeks to improve the quality of their everyday lives. With a long history of unmatched quality and innovation, Boiron remains dedicated to producing the purest of medicines that respect human health and the environment.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Baby Innovation Awards

travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475