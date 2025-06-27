Crusoe Introduces Crusoe Spark: Modular AI Data Centers for Scalable Edge Computing

SPARKS, Nev., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe , the industry’s ﬁrst vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, today announced the launch of Crusoe Spark™, a turnkey, prefabricated modular AI factory designed to bring powerful, low-latency AI compute to the network’s edge. These

AI-optimized modular data centers integrate all necessary infrastructure—including power, cooling, remote monitoring, ﬁre suppression, and racks that support the latest GPUs—into a single, portable unit. Crusoe Spark enables rapid deployments with diverse power sources for on-prem AI, edge inference, AI capacity expansion needs, with units delivered as fast as three months.

AI at the edge is transforming industries by enabling real-time decision-making and intelligence directly where data is generated, without the latency and bandwidth limitations of a remote cloud system. This capability is critical for applications including autonomous vehicles needing instant reactions, real-time patient monitoring in healthcare, predictive maintenance in manufacturing, and smart city infrastructure optimizing traﬃc ﬂow and public safety. This rapidly expanding market is driven by the explosive growth of IoT devices and the demand for immediate, localized AI insights.

Crusoe's leadership in AI infrastructure is built upon its deep experience in hyperscale development and energy infrastructure, including its 1.2-gigawatt site in Abilene, Texas. Crusoe Spark extends this expertise to solve the critical challenge of deploying powerful AI compute closer to where data is generated and decisions are made. With over 400 modular units already deployed globally, operating in some of the harshest conditions, Crusoe brings proven reliability to the edge.

“As AI becomes ubiquitous in everyday life, it needs infrastructure solutions to match its diverse needs. This means gigawatt scale AI factories in some cases and low latency inference at the edge in others. We're excited to announce the launch of Crusoe Spark, enabling the rapid deployment of AI everywhere you need it,” said Chase Lochmiller, CEO and co-founder of Crusoe. “These highly eﬃcient and mobile data centers are designed for high density clusters of GPU's to be deployed on-prem, at the edge or anywhere else you want easily accessible intelligent infrastructure. The modular and ruggedized design enables us to eﬃciently scale to meet your needs, even in the most challenging environments.”

The announcement follows Crusoe’s announcement of its strategic partnership with Redwood Materials to deliver scalable, renewable, and rapidly deployable power solutions for AI factories.

About Crusoe

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. Crusoe provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution for AI infrastructure by harnessing large-scale clean energy, building AI-optimized data centers, and empowering builders to reach their AI potential. Crusoe is empowering the AI revolution.

