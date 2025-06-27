Press Release

dsm-firmenich announces increase in share repurchase program to reduce capital to €1 billion

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), June 27, 2025

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, announced on February 13, 2025 its intention

to repurchase ordinary shares with an aggregate market value of €1 billion and reduce its issued capital.

This share repurchase program started for an initial €500 million and will now be increased to €1 billion, following the completion of the previously announced sale of dsm-firmenich’s stake in the Feed Enzymes Alliance.

On April 1, 2025, the company commenced a program to repurchase ordinary shares for a total amount of €580 million, of which €80 million to cover commitments under the Group’s share-based compensation plans and €500 million to reduce its issued capital. The second tranche of €500 million of the share repurchase program was conditional on the completion of the sale of dsm-firmenich’s stake in the Feed Enzymes Alliance. Now that the sale has been completed, the share repurchase program will be increased to €1,080 million with effect from June 27, 2025. The increased program will be completed no later than January 30, 2026.

The share repurchase mandate will be executed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation and within the limitations of Swiss law. dsm-firmenich has signed an amended discretionary buyback contract with a bank to manage the execution of the €1,080 million share repurchase program on its behalf and to make trading decisions under the Agreement independently of dsm-firmenich.

As of the date of this press release, the company had repurchased c. 3.6 million of its own ordinary shares under the share repurchase program. Based on the closing price of the dsm-firmenich ordinary share on Euronext Amsterdam on June 26, 2025, the total number of ordinary shares that remain to be repurchased under the program amounts to approximately 8.1 million shares, or 3.0% of ordinary shares issued.

In accordance with regulations, dsm-firmenich will inform the market about the progress made in the execution of this upsized share repurchase program through weekly press releases.

