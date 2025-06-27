VOOPOO Wins Two Prestigious Vapouround Awards at the World Vape Show Dubai 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOOPOO, a global leader in the vaping industry, showcased its latest technologies and products at the World Vape Show Dubai 2025 (June 18-20), earning significant attention and accolades. The brand not only introduced groundbreaking innovations but also took home two prestigious awards at the event—the Vapouround Global Awards 2025.





A Decade of Excellence: VOOPOO's Industry-Leading Accolades

The Vapouround Global Awards 2025, organized by the globally recognized vaping media platform Vapouround, marked its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of innovation and excellence in the vaping industry. This milestone event highlighted the achievements that have shaped the evolution of vaping over the past ten years.

Among the many awards presented, VOOPOO emerged as a dominant force, taking home the coveted "Industry Leader" award. This accolade recognizes VOOPOO's relentless pursuit of innovation and its influential role in shaping the future of the vaping world. VOOPOO’s cutting-edge technology and market-leading products have consistently set new standards in the vaping sector, making it a key player in driving the industry's evolution.

In addition to the top "Industry Leader" award, VOOPOO’s PnP X Pod Tank clinched the "Best Tank MTL" title, a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and user experience. The double win at the Vapouround Global Awards further solidifies VOOPOO's position at the forefront of the vaping industry.

One of VOOPOO’s Relentless Innovations: iCOSM CODE 2.0

VOOPOO’s position as an Industry Leader is the result of its relentless pursuit of innovation, continuously advancing vaping technology and setting new industry standards. A prime example of this commitment is the iCOSM CODE 2.0 technology, an exclusive flavor interpretation tech with breakthrough innovation, offering 30-day cleanness, steady flavor, and 100 mL e-liquid endurance.

This cutting-edge technology has been integrated into the ARGUS series, which includes standout products like the ARGUS G3, ARGUS G3 mini, and ARGUS Klyc. These ARGUS PODS feature the new ARGUS Top Fill Cartridge V2, powered by the revolutionary iCOSM 2.0 technology, providing users with consistent flavor, durability, and ease of use, all while ensuring portability.

Through innovation, quality, and style, VOOPOO continues to deliver unmatched customer satisfaction.

Exclusive Preview of VOOPOO's Upcoming Innovative Products

At the exhibition, beyond the already available products, VOOPOO gave an exclusive preview of its upcoming releases, including the ARGUS Matrix, the first POD of curved full screen with cyber-futuristic visuals and interactivity for a truly unique user experience. The VMATE Pro 2 was also unveiled, boasting extended battery life, a refined design, and smart interactive features, setting a new standard in vaping performance. These innovations are also a testament to VOOPOO's relentless commitment to constantly elevating the consumer experience and setting new benchmarks for the vaping industry.

The overwhelming response and recognition through professional media awards reaffirmed VOOPOO’s position as a global leader in vaping technology. With its cutting-edge product lineup and prestigious recognition, VOOPOO continues to push boundaries, delivering smarter and more immersive vaping experiences to users worldwide.

Discover more innovations at www.voopoo.com.

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ff06db5-b17f-4bcb-bd82-af2a63a0ef97