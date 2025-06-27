Nevada Lithium Announces Proposed Warrant Extension

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (TSXV: NVLH; OTCQB: NVLHF; FSE: 87K) (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 19,488,992 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) for a further 24-month period to July 7, 2027. The Warrants were previously set to expire on July 7, 2025, and all other terms of the Warrants remain the same. The proposed amendment remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”)

The Warrants were issued in connection with a private placement of subscription receipts (each a “Subscription Receipt”) completed on February 24, 2023, for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,585,000. The Warrants were also issued pursuant to the conversion of $535,998 in promissory notes (the “Promissory Notes”) under debt conversion agreements.

Each Subscription Receipt was convertible into one unit (a “Unit”), with each Unit comprising one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Warrant. The Promissory Notes issued by the Company were also convertible into Units on the same terms. On July 7, 2023, all the Subscription Receipts and Promissory Notes were converted into Common Shares and Warrants. To date, a total of 995,000 Warrants have been exercised. The remaining unexercised Warrants entitle the holders to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.20, exercisable until the new expiry date of July 7, 2027.

About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on shareholder value creation through its core asset, the Bonnie Claire Project, located in Nye County, Nevada, where it holds a 100% interest.

Resources for the Bonnie Claire deposit have been separated into two Zones; a Lower Zone (i.e., mineralization hosted by Lower Claystone and Lower Sandstone units) and an Upper Zone (i.e., mineralization hosted by an Upper Claystone unit). A very high-grade zone of Lithium and Boron in the Lower Zone remains open in 3 directions.

The Lower Zone gives an Indicated Resource of 275.85 million tonnes (Mt) at 3,519 ppm Lithium (5.167 Mt LCE) and 275.85 Mt at 8,404 ppm Boron (2.318 Mt B), together with an Inferred Resource of 1,561.06 Mt at 3,085ppm Lithium (25.634 Mt LCE). This base-case resource is based on a 1,800ppm Lithium cutoff, constrained by Hydraulic Borehole Mining (HBHM) parameters, and an assumed 60% recovery of the host strata.¹

The Upper Zone gives an Indicated Resource of 188.08 Mt at 1,074 ppm Lithium (1.075 Mt LCE) and 152.11 Mt at 1,519 ppm Boron (0.231 Mt B), together with an Inferred Resource of 451.10 Mt at 1,106 ppm Lithium (2.655 Mt LCE) and 270.53 Mt at 1,505 ppm Boron (0.407 Mt B). This resource is calculated at a 900 ppm Lithium cut-off, within a Constraining Pit Shell, and would be mined by conventional open-pit methods.¹

For further information on Nevada Lithium and to subscribe for updates about Nevada Lithium, please visit its website at: https://nevadalithium.com/

QP Disclosure

The technical information in the above disclosure has also been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under NI 43-101, Dr. Jeff Wilson, PhD, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration for Nevada Lithium. Dr. Wilson is not independent of Nevada Lithium, as he is Vice President of Exploration for Nevada Lithium.

¹See “Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report, Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nye Country, Nevada” authored by Hamid Samari, J. Todd Harvey, and Terre Lane, with an Effective Date of September 24, 2024, and an Issue Date of December 16, 2024. The report is available on Nevada Lithium’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves. Inferred mineral resources are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. It is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration.

