MASIMO CORPORATION INVESTIGATION ALERT: Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duties by Masimo Officers and Directors

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces an investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duties by current and former directors and officers of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI). The investigation centers on whether Masimo’s leadership failed to uphold their responsibilities to shareholders and may have violated corporate governance obligations.

Why Is Johnson Fistel Investigating Masimo Corporation?

The investigation follows a court ruling issued on or around November 5, 2024, which partially denied Masimo's motion to dismiss a shareholder class action lawsuit. The court allowed certain claims to proceed. These claims stem from allegations that the company misrepresented the financial performance of Sound United and misled investors about the integration process.

Shareholder Rights: What Should MASI Investors Do?

If you are a current or long-term shareholder of Masimo Corporation, you may have legal claims that could be pursued on behalf of the company against its leadership. These claims seek to protect and recover shareholder value.

You can join the investigation directly by visiting: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/masimo-corporation

For more information or to discuss your legal options, contact lead analyst Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or email jimb@johnsonfistel.com. Please include your phone number in the email.



About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights and securities litigation firm, representing both individual and institutional investors. With offices in California, New York, Georgia, Colorado, and Idaho, the firm regularly handles complex securities class action and shareholder derivative lawsuits nationwide.



Contact Information:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com

