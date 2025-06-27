zSpace Unveils Career Explorer Application at ISTELive 25 to Transform Career Readiness

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace (NASDAQ: ZSPC) (“zSpace” or the “Company”), a leader in immersive learning, invites educators and edtech innovators to Booth #1948 at ISTELive 25, held June 30–July 2 at the Henry B. González Convention Center. Attendees will experience the preview of the zSpace Career Explorer™ application, a groundbreaking augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) tool designed to prepare students for high-demand careers through hands-on exploration. Available for the 2025–2026 school year, the application is paired with zSpace Career Coach™, an AI-powered assistant offering personalized career guidance.

A New Approach to Career Readiness

Developed to meet growing demand for career exploration tools in grades 5–8, Career Explorer offers a fresh, engaging way for students to understand potential career paths through experiences—especially in skilled trades and other high-demand fields not typically covered in traditional instruction.

Through interactive simulations, students experience tasks related to careers in welding, vehicle maintenance, robotic programming, commercial refrigeration repair, carpentry and basic medical procedures. Each task is embedded in realistic environments reflecting aspects of a local community and supported by dynamic career profiles that offer insights into skills, responsibilities, salary ranges, and educational pathways.

zSpace Career Coach AI: Personalized, On-Demand Guidance

Within the Career Explorer application, Career Coach AI enables students to ask questions, explore related careers, and export transcripts for review. The assistant provides on-demand guidance tailored to the user’s interests and interactions, helping bridge curiosity and actionable planning.

Key Features

Immersive AR/VR environments simulating real-world workplaces

Interactive tasks aligned with high-demand occupations

Comprehensive career profiles detailing daily responsibilities, salaries, and education requirements

AI-powered career coaching for personalized guidance

Aligned with American School Counselor’s Association standards and National Career Development Guidelines framework





“We created Career Explorer to meet students at a critical moment—when they are beginning to imagine their futures,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO at zSpace. “This tool gives them the opportunity to engage with a wide range of careers, including skilled trades and emerging industries, in a way that’s hands-on, personalized, and future-ready.”

Experience It at ISTELive 25

Visit zSpace at Booth #1948 to get a preview of Career Explorer and explore the full suite of AR/VR learning solutions. Schedule a demo or learn more at www.zspace.com.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents and our hands-on “learning by doing” solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

