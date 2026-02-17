zSpace Advances Immersive Learning, Workforce Research, and National Visibility Across Italy

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) solutions for education, is highlighting its growing impact across Italy, where classroom implementation, educator-led training programs, and university research are demonstrating the power of experiential learning to deepen understanding, engagement, and technical skill development.

During a visit by a zSpace delegation to I.C. Carducci–Trezza in Cava de’ Tirreni (Salerno, Italy), the school was formally recognized as the first in the district to implement zSpace. The visit included a full-class mathematics lesson using 22 zSpace Inspire AR/VR laptop workstations, immersing an entire class in a collaborative, hands-on learning experience.

During the session, students demonstrated high levels of participation and conceptual understanding, reinforcing the role of immersive visualization in supporting complex and abstract subjects.

“The level of student involvement and understanding during the zSpace lesson was remarkable,” said Ing. Raffaele Palladino, engineer, educator, and trainer. “Seeing students actively explore concepts in a 3D environment confirmed how powerful experiential learning can be.”

Immersive Learning Expands Through Educator-Led Training

Beyond this classroom experience, zSpace has also been implemented through educator-led training initiatives in Italian lower secondary schools. In collaboration with L’ABCD Edutainment, educator Marco Pisano delivered courses focused on zSpace and 3D graphics, introducing students to augmented reality and 3D modeling.







“It was truly fascinating to see how engaged the students became, experiencing firsthand a more creative and interactive way of learning,” said Pisano. “zSpace allowed students to explore new technologies in a way that felt intuitive, visual, and inspiring.”

These programs highlight how zSpace supports creativity, active learning, and foundational technical skills aligned with modern STEM and technology education goals.

Longstanding Sales and Implementation Partnership

zSpace’s expansion in Italy has been supported by L’ABCD Edutainment, a longtime sales and implementation partner that has helped introduce and scale zSpace solutions across K–12 education, higher education, healthcare, and workforce training. Since 2017, L’ABCD Edutainment has played a key role in demonstrations, deployments, and national education initiatives, supporting immersive learning adoption across schools, universities, and professional training environments throughout Italy.

From Classroom Innovation to University Research

Inspired by his experience using zSpace in real educational settings, Palladino, who is currently pursuing a third university degree in Safety Engineering, has launched a research study examining the use of zSpace as a support tool for maintenance operator training and workplace safety education.

The study, being promoted for publication, evaluates several key strengths of the platform, including:

Immersive, experiential learning environments

Improved spatial understanding of complex systems

Enhanced safety awareness through virtual interaction

Increased effectiveness in technical and procedural training





Recognition and National Visibility

zSpace’s role in advancing immersive learning in Italy has also received national-level visibility. During an official visit by Sergio Mattarella, President of the Republic of Italy, to the University of Naples Federico II medical complex, zSpace technology was featured as part of the institution’s advanced educational and training environment.

The visit was formally documented and published by the Presidency of the Italian Republic (Quirinale), with video footage showing the zSpace solution in use during the tour ( visible at approximately the 2:55 timestamp ). The inclusion of immersive learning technology within this nationally recognized academic and medical setting underscores the growing role of experiential tools in Italian education and professional training ecosystems.

Bridging Education, Training, and Research

Together, these initiatives illustrate how zSpace bridges K–12 education, professional training, and academic research, empowering learners to safely explore, experiment, and understand complex systems through immersive technology.

“This work in Italy demonstrates the versatility of zSpace—from engaging younger students in creative exploration to supporting advanced technical and safety training,” said Paul Kellengerber, CEO at zSpace. “It’s a powerful example of how immersive learning can scale across education and workforce development.”

zSpace looks forward to continued collaboration with educators, training partners, and academic institutions as these projects progress.

