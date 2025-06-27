CSL Releases 2024 Sustainability Report, Highlighting Progress on ESG

MONTREAL, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CSL Group (“CSL”) today published its 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report, outlining the company’s continued efforts to operate responsibly, ethically, and with a focus on long-term environmental and social progress.

“Environmental, social and governance principles are embedded in every decision we make, from how we design and operate our vessels to how we support our people and the communities we serve,” said Louis Martel, CSL President and CEO. “Our 2024 report reflects how our commitment to sustainability is evolving and how we’re continuing to innovate and focus on actions that deliver real, lasting impact.”

In 2024, CSL made significant strides across key sustainability areas. The company reduced greenhouse gas emissions from its global fleet by seven percent compared to 2023, advanced its green fuel strategy, and commenced construction on the world’s first fully electric, battery-capable self-unloading vessel.

Safety remained a top priority throughout the year. Now in its twelfth year, CSL’s SafePartners program continued to foster a proactive and robust safety culture. In 2024, the company recorded its best performance to date, achieving a lost-time injury rate of 0.5, reflecting the vigilance and shared responsibility of both seafarers and shore-based teams.

“The progress we made in 2024 comes down to people working together with a common sense of purpose and a commitment to doing what’s right,” Martel added. “From our ships to our offices, it’s the daily choices and collective effort that drive lasting change.”

CSL’s Corporate Sustainability Report includes detailed, transparent data aligned with global sustainability frameworks, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Marine Transportation Standard, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Green Marine, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Click here or visit the CSL website at www.cslships.com to read or download the 2024 CSL Corporate Sustainability Report.

The CSL Group is a world class provider of complex marine solutions and the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with operations throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

MEDIA CONTACT

Brigitte Hébert, Director, Communications

514-653-8854

brigitte.hebert@cslships.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c4a33f9-527a-47fc-9ce6-c528bdf5b728