Post Malone to Headline The Challenge, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Annual Festival and Fundraiser, Benefiting Non-Profit Partners

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced the lineup for The Challenge, its annual music festival and fundraiser focused on promoting mental health in support of future generations. The event, hosted at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Global Home Office in New Albany, Ohio, celebrates the ongoing, collective impact of its six key philanthropic partners.

Headlining the 23rd annual festival is nine-time diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon and philanthropist, Post Malone. The singer-songwriter has earned widespread acclaim and numerous accolades for his genre-blending music. Opening acts include critically acclaimed, chart-topping rock band Young the Giant, as well as rising global pop star Mark Ambor, with supporting performances from Max McNown, Natalie Jane, Adrien Nunez, Jessica Baio and DJ Axcess.

The Challenge embodies Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s purpose to support and empower each generation on the journey to being and becoming who they are through its key partners; GLSEN, The Jed Foundation, The Kids Mental Health Foundation, SeriousFun Children’s Network, The Steve Fund and The Trevor Project. By starting conversations that break the stigma around mental health challenges, creating safe and affirming school environments and providing free resources to youth, teens and young adults around the world, these six impact partners are putting the mental health of future generations first.

Since The Challenge’s inception in 2001, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has raised over $53 million in partnership with customers, business partners and its Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister brands. Funds from this year’s event will benefit all six non-profit partners.

“We’re thrilled to announce this year’s Challenge lineup, which we hope will be our most impactful event yet. From the incredible musical artists who will be joining us, to the level of support we plan to deliver to our non-profit partners, this year’s event is shaping up to be absolutely fantastic,” said Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Our headliner, globally celebrated artist Post Malone, shares our philanthropic values and we can’t wait to bring his passion and talent to The Challenge stage in September. Each year brings new excitement, and I can say that this year will truly be one to remember, thanks to our amazing partners, performers, customers and associates coming together to celebrate our collective impact.”

The Challenge will feature two stages, food and drink from local partners, including a beer garden by Rhinegeist Brewery, custom DIY apparel, axe throwing, hot air balloon rides and more one-of-a-kind experiences.

General admission is $175 and includes access to all live performances, unlimited food and drink and an event tee. VIP tickets are also available for $350, offering guests an elevated experience with exclusive stage viewing areas, additional Challenge merchandise and more. For those celebrating virtually, tickets are $30, and a virtual VIP experience kit is available for $100. All participants are invited to fundraise beyond their ticket price to raise additional money for A&F Co.’s partners via www.anfchallenge.org.

The Challenge will be held on Friday, September 19th, 2025, from 5-11pm. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.anfchallenge.org. Must be 16 years or older to attend.

To check out a recap of last year’s event, visit The Challenge 2024.

About The Challenge

The Challenge is a music festival and fundraiser established in 2001 by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Through fundraising and one-of-a-kind experiences, the event supports the mental health of each generation on their journey to being and becoming who they are. In partnership with the company’s family of brands and customers, The Challenge raises millions, celebrating its collective impact with an annual event that draws thousands of people both in person and virtually.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a global, digitally led, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories catering to kids through millennials with assortments curated for their specific lifestyle needs.

The company operates a family of brands, including Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister brands, each sharing a commitment to offer products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that support global customers on their journey to being and becoming who they are. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates 790+ stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites abercrombie.com and hollisterco.com.

