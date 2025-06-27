Saudia’s Brand Value Reaches $1.1 Billion with Remarkable 34% Growth

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has achieved a significant milestone, reaching a brand value of $1.1 billion, a remarkable 34% increase from the previous year. This achievement underscores Saudia's commitment to innovation and excellence within the global aviation industry.

Brand Finance, a leading independent brand valuation consultancy, has recognized this growth as part of its comprehensive annual report on airline brands globally for 2025. The assessment considers various factors including business performance, strategic initiatives, and audience perception to determine overall brand strength.

Key achievements contributing to this success include Saudia Group’s landmark deal with Airbus for 105 new aircraft enhancing fleet capabilities; the innovative BLVD Runway theme park that captured unprecedented engagement across the Kingdom; recognition by Skytrax as 'World’s Most Improved Airline 2024'; consistent high On-Time Performance (OTP) rates; and other numerous awards for outstanding guest experience—all reinforcing Saudia's reputation for excellence.

Khaled Tash, Chief Marketing Officer of Saudia Group said: "Achieving a brand value of $1 billion is a testament to our strategic initiatives and operational excellence, as well as the unwavering trust and loyalty of our guests. At Saudia, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in aviation, ensuring that every journey with us is a step towards excellence."

Notably, Saudia first entered the Brand Finance Top50 global airline brand value ranking in 2021 with an initial valuation at $506 million. Since then, it has more than doubled its brand value over these four years and now holds position #32 in this prestigious ranking.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleets. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com.

Media Center

Saudi Arabian Airlines Headquarters

Jeddah 21231, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Email: mediacenter@saudia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bed7f47-372c-442f-bd02-9bcb23a4105c