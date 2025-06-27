The Mindful Lemon Selects Qualifacts to Support Rapid Expansion and Enhance Client Care in LA County and Beyond

Nashville, Tenn. & Santa Clarita, Cali., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations, proudly announces a new partnership with The Mindful Lemon in California.

The Mindful Lemon has selected the Qualifacts InSync EHR solution to support its significant expansion, including the opening of its first residential treatment center. This strategic partnership will enable The Mindful Lemon to strengthen operations, optimize billing workflows, and enhance the overall client experience.

The Mindful Lemon provides comprehensive, virtual behavioral healthcare specializing in mindfulness and the mind-body connection. With over 60 clinicians currently delivering telehealth services primarily in California, the organization has experienced exponential growth, doubling its size annually since its inception. This growth, coupled with the imminent opening of a 6-bed residential treatment center in Santa Clarita, prompted the search for an EHR solution capable of supporting their evolving needs.

Powering Growth: Why InSync Was the Right Fit for The Mindful Lemon

Kasey Bogoje, Co-Founder and CEO of The Mindful Lemon stated, “As we looked to expand our services and open our first residential treatment center, we knew we needed an EHR that could meet our evolving needs and support our ambitious growth. The configurability and ability to truly customize InSync were immediate selling points. We were impressed by Qualifacts' clear demonstration of how their system could seamlessly grow with us, enabling us to continue providing exceptional care.”

Beyond configurability, several other key factors influenced The Mindful Lemon’s decision to move to InSync:

Optimized Billing Workflows: “The billing piece is going to make a big impact right off the bat,” Kasey added. “We currently have many manual processes in our billing, from payment processing and co-pay collection to managing rates and write-offs. InSync’s Billing Rules Engine, workflows, and automations will dramatically improve our efficiency.”

“The billing piece is going to make a big impact right off the bat,” Kasey added. “We currently have many manual processes in our billing, from payment processing and co-pay collection to managing rates and write-offs. InSync’s Billing Rules Engine, workflows, and automations will dramatically improve our efficiency.” Enhanced Scheduling and Resource Management: “Scheduling has been a real challenge for us, with a lot of manual processes to track openings for our 60 clinicians,” Kasey explained. “Our ability to easily see clinician availability in InSync and utilize watermarks on the schedule really stands out. This will free up our administrative team to focus on new client intake and allow our clinicians to concentrate on clinical work.”

“Scheduling has been a real challenge for us, with a lot of manual processes to track openings for our 60 clinicians,” Kasey explained. “Our ability to easily see clinician availability in InSync and utilize watermarks on the schedule really stands out. This will free up our administrative team to focus on new client intake and allow our clinicians to concentrate on clinical work.” Seamless Client Engagement: The Mindful Lemon was also particularly drawn to InSync’s client-centric features. “The API connection to our website was something that originally drew us to Qualifacts,” Kasey shared. “Being primarily telehealth, the ability to capture referrals directly from our website at any time of day and have them seamlessly integrate into the system was a game changer. Many other companies we demoed didn’t have that level of client engagement capability.”

The Mindful Lemon was also particularly drawn to InSync’s client-centric features. “The API connection to our website was something that originally drew us to Qualifacts,” Kasey shared. “Being primarily telehealth, the ability to capture referrals directly from our website at any time of day and have them seamlessly integrate into the system was a game changer. Many other companies we demoed didn’t have that level of client engagement capability.” Scalability with Artificial Intelligence (AI) Capabilities: Randall Bogoje, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of The Mindful Lemon, highlighted the importance of future-proofing their operations. “A large component for us was finding an EHR that could provide the answers we need as we expand services,” Randall stated. “For myself, the AI component was particularly compelling. I’m looking strategically at the future of where the field is going. AI isn’t going anywhere. We believe that by empowering clinicians to use AI to master their skills, we’ll achieve the best outcomes.”

"We are incredibly excited to partner with The Mindful Lemon, an organization that truly embodies forward-thinking behavioral healthcare," said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. “Their expansion of service lines, particularly with their new residential treatment center, aligns perfectly with our mission to support providers in scaling their services to meet growing community needs. We're especially thrilled that The Mindful Lemon recognizes the immense potential of our AI capabilities within InSync, leveraging Qualifacts iQ to not just optimize current workflows, but to strategically position themselves for continued growth and innovation in the years to come. This partnership exemplifies how our technology empowers agencies to deliver even more impactful care, efficiently and effectively."