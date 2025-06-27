Isosorbide Market to Reach USD 1008.42 Million by 2032 | Driven by Eco-Friendly Polymers, Pharmaceuticals, and Sustainable Packaging Demand

Austin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The I sosorbide M arket was valued at USD 686.13 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1008.42 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.94% from 2025 to 2032.

Rising demand for bio-based and sustainable chemical alternatives is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global Isosorbide Market over the forecast period. Specialty oleochemicals are mainly derived from natural feedstock such as palm oil, soybean oil, and coconut oil, and have gradually gained acceptance in personal care, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and industrial sectors owing to benefits, such as high biodegradability, low toxicity, and sustainability. Favorable environmental policy and the increasing consumer interest in more sustainable natural goods overall are leading to a growing departure from petroleum-based chemicals, and therefore, a cornucopia of specialty oleochemicals are poised for rapid adoption.

The value of the North American isosorbide market is predicted to exceed USD 150 million, and the U.S. leads with USD 80.74 million and a 53% share in 2024. It is due to strong demand from many end-use industries, an established chemical manufacturing infrastructure, and a strong regulatory push toward green chemistry, the United States accounted for the largest market share in the Isosorbide Market.





Download PDF Sample of Isosorbide Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4667

Key Players:

Roquette Frères

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Novaphene Specialities Pvt. Ltd.

Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.

TNJ Chemical

Rochem International, Inc.

Finekem Labs

Curia

Polpharma

Dipharma Francis

Isosorbide Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 686.13 million Market Size by 2032 USD 1,008.42 million CAGR CAGR of 4.94% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Government incentives for bio-based chemical production accelerate isosorbide adoption.

• Growth in cardiovascular therapies amplifies isosorbide mononitrate demand.

If You Need Any Customization on Isosorbide Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://snsinsider.com/enquiry/4667

Market Segmentation

By Grade

In 2024, technical grade isosorbide accounted for the largest share of the Isosorbide Market, with a market share of 56.3% owing to its versatile application possibilities and its increasing application as a bio-based intermediate. Sorbitol based derivatives; this non-toxic, bio-sourced compound is now being increasingly used in the manufacturing of polymers, resins, and plasticizers, replacing the petrochemical derivative-based component in many industrial formulation processes.

By Application

In 2024, the specialty oleochemicals application segment was dominated by polyethylene isosorbide terephthalate (PEIT), which accounted for 31.7% of the market. Increased demand is primarily driven by the better environmental profile and mechanical properties of PEIT over conventional polyethylene terephthalate. PEIT, partially bio-based, is produced with more sustainable feedstocks, and it has found applications in the packaging industry, especially in food and beverage containers due to its transparency, heat resistance, and barrier properties. Currently, stringent global regulations around the use of petroleum-based plastics are causing manufacturers to increasingly switch to bio-based alternatives, which include PEIT, in furtherance of meeting environmental compliance and corporate sustainability goals.

By End-Use

The Isosorbide Market by end-use segment was led by the resins & polymers segment held over approximately 58.9% of global share in the year 2024. The dominance of this segment is owing to the increasing use of oleochemical derivatives, including fatty acids, glycerol, and esters for producing biodegradable plastics, alkyd resins, and synthetic rubbers. With a consistent move from traditional petrochemical feedstock toward bio-based raw materials by polymer industries as a result of environmental sustainability targets and legislation, specialty oleochemicals have been favoured as a feedstock within this arena due to their renewable nature and functional advantages.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominated the global isosorbide market, accounting for a 33.8% share of the market in 2024. Regional expansion is the result of rapid industrial development, increasing chemical manufacturing capacities, and rising demand for bio-based materials in the major regions, particularly China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The increase in demand can be attributed to polymers, resins, and plasticizers, which are a significant area of application for isosorbide, that are predominantly produced and consumed in the region.

Recent Developments

• In January 2025, Roquette Frères announced the commissioning of a new isosorbide production line at its Lestrem site in France to boost capacity by 30%. The expansion is implemented to cater to growing international demand for bio-based polymers in packaging and engineering applications.

• In October 2024, Mitsubishi Chemical Group introduced a bio-based PEIT resin with high-purity isosorbide in October 2024 to target the sustainable automotive and electronics applications. That step is in line with Japan's Green Growth Strategy for carbon neutrality 2050.





Buy Full Research Report on Isosorbide Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4667

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.