Methodist Healthcare Ministries Invests $214 Million to Broaden the Definition of Health Care Across Texas

San Antonio, TX, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (San Antonio, TX, June 20, 2025) – In 2025, Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc. (MHM) is investing nearly $214 million to advance health equity, strengthen communities and drive systemic change across its 74-county service area. This amount includes funding for direct services, community investments, the development of community partnerships, and advocacy initiatives that create a more level playing field for individuals to thrive. The organization’s 2025 commitment represents an increase of 18 percent from its 2024 investment.

The $213.6 million commitment reflects a strategic focus on advancing health equity, the framework of thought and action guiding the organization’s efforts to address systemic inequities and socio-economic barriers that keep people from living their healthiest lives.

“This investment captures the different ways MHM is advancing health equity across our 74-county service area, so more people and communities have an opportunity to thrive and reach their fullest potential for health and life,” said Jaime Wesolowski, President & CEO of Methodist Healthcare Ministries.

MHM allocates this investment across various key areas of operations, which include grants, strategic operating initiatives, direct services, and administrative costs that support these areas. This allocation ensures the organization delivers on its mission, vision, and strategy effectively. To ensure its investment has the highest level of community impact, MHM has consistently kept its administrative expenses below 15%, which is required to receive the highest possible score from Charity Navigator for analysis.

Grantmaking:

For 2025, MHM has apportioned $62.5 million to over 185 nonprofit organizations and municipalities. This funding includes $35.6 million in new grants awarded in 2025 through a new open grant cycle MHM initiated in 2024. MHM has made a commitment to support thriving people and places, including supporting organizations that address vital conditions, or the properties and conditions across places that everyone needs to reach their full potential for health and life.

MHM aims to help create and sustain healthy communities by supporting grant recipients addressing one of the following priority areas: access to care, mental and behavioral health; digital equity; food security; housing; education and workforce development. MHM’s grantmaking strives to deepen collaborative efforts, incentivize quality health outcomes, leverage and strengthen health care delivery systems, and promote sustainable systems change. Twenty percent of the grantees this year are first-time recipients.

An example of MHM’s support for its grantees is evidenced by its support of Alpha Home and Prosumers International, two nonprofit organizations each focused on providing mental and behavioral health care services to patient populations in need of support.

Alpha Home, a nonprofit organization based in San Antonio providing spiritually-based drug and alcohol treatment services and support to individuals, has been an MHM grantee since 2023. This year, they received $500 thousand to help renovate a 25,000 sq. ft living facility to deliver rehabilitation treatment and case management services for its clients.

"Recovery should never be out of reach," said Bill Bailey, President and CEO of Cenikor. "With Alpha Home joining the Cenikor family and support from the Methodist Healthcare Ministries grant, we are taking a bold step to expand from 36 to 80 beds with a new facility. We will also have residential services for men and women. This strengthens our continuum of care in Bexar County and helps more individuals and families thrive."

Prosumers International is a first-time grantee, receiving $70,000 in 2025 to expand its Peer Run Warmline, to provide ongoing training for peer support specialists, and to continue outreach efforts that can increase usage in South Texas. “Because of the MHM grant, we have been able to keep our program in McAllen up and running and we are working to expand the bilingual Peer Run Warmline in collaboration with Hope Family Health Center, an MHM grant recipient from a previous cycle,” said Anna H. Gray, Executive Director of Prosumers International. “It is hard to express in words the impact MHM is having for Prosumers International.”

Strategic Initiatives:

In addition to the annual funding provided by MHM’s Community Investments team to grantees, MHM has allocated nearly $27 million toward strategic initiatives that amplify its overall strategic goals of removing systemic barriers to well-being and improving community-level conditions across its service area.

These include previously announced initiatives that continue into 2025, such as the South Texas Safe Water Project, the San Antonio GOALS Initiative, the American Cancer Society Methodist Healthcare Ministries Hope Lodge, and the Community Health Accelerator launched with VelocityTX, among others. Each initiative seeks to address vital conditions and root causes of poverty and health inequities that impact the health and well-being of people and communities across Texas. Together with new initiatives to be announced later in 2025 that address food security, economic mobility, rural health and digital equity, these efforts represent MHM’s continued efforts to broaden the definition of health care to address the social and systemic factors that impact individual and community health.

Direct Services

Creating access to care through the provision of clinical services has always been key to the organization's mission. MHM operates two San Antonio-based primary health care clinics (Wesley Health & Wellness Center and Dixon Health & Wellness Center) and one school-based health center (George Ricks School-Based Health Center at Schertz Elementary). The clinics address the needs of low-income families and the uninsured by providing services at no cost or on a sliding fee scale. The health care services MHM provides are a cornerstone of its charitable purpose of creating access to care.

Additionally, MHM offers health care services and programs throughout its 74-county service area including community counseling services, community health worker program, Get FIT prevention program, parenting support groups and care coordination, and referrals through its Wesley Nurse program.

Since inception, Methodist Healthcare Ministries has provided more than $1.66 billion in health care services through its clinical programs, as well as through partnerships, and is one of the largest private funding sources for community health care to low-income families and the uninsured in South Texas.

About Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc.

Methodist Healthcare Ministries broadens the definition of health care by providing low-cost clinical care for the uninsured and by supporting community-led efforts that improve living conditions that cause people to be sick in the first place. We use our earnings as co-owners of Methodist Healthcare to ensure that people who are economically disadvantaged and uninsured can live their healthiest lives. We do this by advocating for, investing in, and providing access to quality clinical care and addressing factors that affect health—including economic mobility, supportive relationships, food security, broadband access, and safe neighborhoods. Ultimately, we fulfill our mission of “Serving Humanity to Honor God” by advancing health equity so that more resilient individuals & families living in the 74 counties we serve can thrive.

