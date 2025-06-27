Pepper Lunch Hosts World Pepper Rice Day

The Original. The Best. Only at Pepper Lunch.

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This 3 July 2025, Pepper Lunch proudly presents the first-ever World Pepper Rice Day, a global celebration marking 31 years since the sizzling debut of our original Pepper Rice in Tokyo, Japan.

What began as a revolutionary teppan-style meal has now become an international icon. For one day only, 517 locations around the world will join together in celebration of this legendary dish, honouring the unique flavour, technology, and interactive dining experience that only Pepper Lunch can deliver.

Why the World Still Loves Pepper Rice:

Invented by Pepper Lunch: The original that started it all—accept no imitations.

The original that started it all—accept no imitations. Patented Teppan Technology: Our hotplate stays at 80°C for over 20 minutes, engineered to sizzle.

Our hotplate stays at 80°C for over 20 minutes, engineered to sizzle. Signature Flavour: Our Pepper Margarine and Garlic Soy Sauce are legendary for a reason.

Our Pepper Margarine and Garlic Soy Sauce are legendary for a reason. DIY Fun: Cook and season it your way—right at your table, every time.

Guinness World Record Challenge:

“Most Photos of Hotplate Pepper Rice Uploaded to Facebook in 1 Hour”

To mark this milestone, Pepper Lunch is going bold:

From 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM (GMT+8) on 3 July, we are aiming for a global Guinness World Record™ attempt.

How to participate:

Order any Pepper Rice

Upload your photo to Facebook with the hashtag #WorldPepperRiceDay

Make sure the post is public so it counts!

Whether you're dining in or taking out, your photo helps us sizzle into the record books—one plate at a time.

A Celebration of Global Flavour

From Tokyo to Singapore, Bangkok to Vancouver, this is more than a food event—it’s a global movement. Join us in celebrating 31 years of innovation, flavour, and passion that have made Pepper Rice a fan favourite across continents.

Media & Influencer Opportunities

Want in on the action? Behind-the-scenes content, influencer partnerships, and media tastings are available in select countries. Reach out to your local Pepper Lunch team to learn more.

Pepper Rice isn’t just food—it’s a legacy. Let’s make history together on July 3rd.

#WorldPepperRiceDay

Contact: James Tham, General Manager, Global Brand & Marketing

Email: jamestham@hotpalette-apac.com | Phone: +65 98350086

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43d820b5-a7b0-4510-ba19-35fb15f8970b