Pepper Lunch Introduces New Kids Menu, Expanding Family-Friendly Dining Experience

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Lunch, the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual restaurant with more than 560 locations across 17 countries, today announced the launch of its first-ever Kids Menu, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to welcoming families with menu options designed specifically for younger diners.

The new Kids Menu offers kid-friendly portions of Pepper Lunch favorites that align with the brand’s core menu categories, allowing children to confidently order their own meals, without sharing or sizing up to adult portions. The program also introduces enhanced safety measures, with all Kids Menu items fully cooked, plated, and served on standard dishes rather than Pepper Lunch’s signature hot iron plates.

“Our guests have told us they want more discernable menu options for kids to enjoy,” said Troy Hooper, CEO of Pepper Lunch. “The new Kids Menu delivers familiar, craveable flavors in portions made just for kids while giving parents peace of mind and reinforcing that Pepper Lunch is a family-friendly restaurant.”

Designed to offer value for families dining together, the Kids Menu provides parents with a discounted, approachable option tailored to younger guests, while maintaining the quality ingredients and flavors Pepper Lunch is known for worldwide.

Priced at $9.99 each, Pepper Lunch Kids Menu offerings include:

Peppie’s Chicken Karaage Bowl

Deep-fried chicken karaage served with a choice of fries or Japanese rice, plus an optional vegetable side of green beans, carrots, or corn.

Peppie’s Teriyaki Bowl

Choice of Hamburg steak, sliced Certified Angus Beef, or cooked chicken strips served over Japanese rice and topped with Pepper Lunch’s teriyaki sauce. Optional vegetable sides include green beans, carrots, or corn.

Peppie’s Pasta Bowl

Choice of sliced Certified Angus Beef or cooked chicken thigh strips served over pasta, with an optional vegetable side of green beans, carrots, or corn.

About Pepper Lunch

The original fast-casual Japanese D-I-Y teppan restaurant, Pepper Lunch was founded in 1994 by one of Japan’s most famous chefs and entrepreneurs who wanted to introduce affordable premium steaks with quality ingredients served on a sizzling iron plate. With more than 560 locations across 17 countries, Pepper Lunch proudly offers quality, tasty, and affordable meals sourced from the finest ingredients and paired with an unforgettable dining experience.



