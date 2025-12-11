Pepper Lunch Opens First Hawaii Restaurant; Honolulu Location One of Three Coming Soon to the Area

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Lunch, the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept with more than 550 locations across 17 countries, today announced the grand opening of its first Hawaii restaurant, in Honolulu. The restaurant, located at 930 Valkenburgh St., Suite 205 in the Moanalua Shopping Center, will open December 12.

To celebrate, the first 50 people in line that day, beginning at 10am, will receive a FREE Beef Pepper Rice, the dish that has made Pepper Lunch an international favorite for 31 years. Additionally, anyone who dines during that day will receive a BOGO Beef Pepper Rice dish, so guests are encouraged to dine with a friend or family! Daily hours of operation will be 11am – 9pm.

Beef Pepper Rice combines tender beef with fragrant rice, flavorful pepper spread and cracked pepper on a sizzling plate to create the ultimate comfort food.

NIKU LLC, led by local entrepreneurs Sean and Nari Uezu—also operate the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchise in Hawaii—has signed three lease agreements to bring Pepper Lunch to the islands over the next year.



The local business team are expected to open two more Pepper Lunch restaurants in 2026: the Hyatt Centric Waikiki on Kuhio Avenue and a site on Kapahulu Avenue. These openings mark the beginning of a plan to introduce 10 Pepper Lunch restaurants throughout the Hawaiian Islands.



“Our passion for Pepper Lunch stems from a memorable meal we experienced in Kyoto,” said Sean Uezu, co-owner of NIKU LLC. “The sizzling iron plate, fresh ingredients, and vibrant sights and sounds captivated us instantly. We’re looking forward to welcoming local residents to dine with us in just a few weeks.”

Pepper Lunch CEO Troy Hooper added, “We are thrilled to have partnered with Sean and Nari to bring Pepper Lunch to Hawaii. They are incredible operators, and even better people, and we know with their leadership, Pepper Lunch is well-positioned to deliver an exceptional experience to guests.”

Established in 1994, Pepper Lunch is one of Japan’s largest homegrown franchise restaurant brands with over 550 locations in 17 countries. Renowned for quality food served in a unique and innovative way for dining in or delivery, and with guests being able to get in, dine, and be on their way in 20 minutes for under $20, the beloved Japanese-based brand seeks experienced franchise partners to expand its proven business model and cutting-edge customer offerings across the United States.

The original fast casual Japanese D-I-Y teppan restaurant, Pepper Lunch was founded in 1994 by one of Japan’s most famous chefs and entrepreneurs who wanted to introduce affordable premium steaks with quality ingredients served on a sizzling iron plate. Deliciously irresistible, Pepper Lunch proudly offers quality, tasty, and affordable meals sourced from the finest ingredients paired with an unforgettable experience.

