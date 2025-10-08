Pepper Lunch Expands Menu with Entirely New Dessert Platform

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Lunch , the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept unlike any other, with a cult following and more than 540 locations across 17 countries, today announced the introduction of its dessert menu platform. While available in Southeast Asia, domestic Pepper Lunch restaurants have never had dessert. Starting this week, guests visiting Pepper Lunch restaurants in the States now have an option to finish their meal with something sweet, inspired by the flavors of abroad.

A Flourless Chocolate Torte and Yuzu Cheesecake are the company’s first two offerings within its new dessert platform. Each is served chilled and crafted with best-in-class ingredients. The Flourless Chocolate Torte combines Chocolate, Coco Butter, Eggs, Butter, and Cream, while the Yuzu Cheesecake is made with Cream Cheese, Eggs, Yuzu Juice, and Butter for a unique and delicious flavor profile.

Company leadership spent nearly two years searching for a dessert that paid homage to the flavors of Southeast Asia, yet still resonated with palates here at home.

The Yuzu Cheesecake is priced at $5.00, while the Flourless Chocolate Torte will be $5.65.

“We knew when introducing dessert for the first time at Pepper Lunch that it had to be something not only delicious for our guests, but also simple for our franchisees and team members to execute,” said Troy Hooper, CEO of Pepper Lunch. “These new desserts continue our legacy of craveable innovation that puts the guest first with flavors they love, and we’ve got lots more in the hopper this year.”

*Pricing may vary by market

