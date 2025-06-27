His Eminence Frank Cardinal Leo Blesses Villa Charities Italian Canadian Immigrant Tribute





FRANK CARDINAL LEO BLESSES VILLA CHARITIES ITALIAN CANADIAN IMMIGRANT TRIBUTE

From (L to R) Aldo Cundari, Marketing Executive and Board Director, Villa Charities Foundation; Father Arthur Lee, Priest Secretary, Office of the Archbishop; Luca Zelioli, Consul General of Italy in Toronto; Michelle Cooper, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance and MPP for Eglinton-Lawrence; Hon. Stephen Lecce, Ontario Minister for Energy and Mines and MPP for King-Vaughan; Marco DeVuono, President and CEO, Villa Charities Inc; His Eminence, Frank Cardinal Leo, Metropolitan Archbishop of Toronto, Joseph Arcuri, Board Chair, Villa Charities Inc.; Mary Pompili, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Villa Charities Inc.; Hon. John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour) and MP for Etobicoke North; Vince Gasparro, Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (Combatting Crime) and MP for Eglinton-Lawrence; Hon. Judy Sgro, MP for Humber River-Black Creek; and Angela Gauthier, Tribute Project donor and Board Chair, Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc.

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- His Eminence Frank Cardinal Leo, Metropolitan Archbishop of Toronto led a public ceremony yesterday where he blessed the Villa Charities Italian Canadian Immigrant Tribute installation.

With over 600 people in attendance, the highly anticipated appearance by Canada’s newest Cardinal marked Italian Heritage Month and celebrated the remarkable history and journey of the Italian Canadians who have played such a pivotal role in this city and country.

The event took place in front of the Tribute installation at Toronto’s Columbus Centre. The gathering brought together community members, Tribute Project donors and dignitaries in celebration, highlighting the profound importance of the occasion.

The event began with opening remarks by emcee Antonio Giorgi from TLN Media Group. Speakers included Joseph Arcuri, Board Chair, Villa Charities Inc. and Marco DeVuono, President and CEO, Villa Charities Inc. Remarks were also delivered by Luca Zelioli, Consul General of Italy in Toronto; Hon. John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour) and MP for Etobicoke North; Vince Gasparro, Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (Combatting Crime) and MP for Eglinton-Lawrence; Hon. Stephen Lecce, Ontario Minister for Energy and Mines and MPP for King-Vaughan; Michelle Cooper, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance and MPP for Eglinton-Lawrence; and Angela Gauthier, Tribute Project donor and Board Chair, Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. Also in attendance was Hon. Judy Sgro, MP for Humber River-Black Creek.

Cardinal Leo delivered his special address and conducted the historic blessing of the Villa Charities Italian Canadian Immigrant Tribute installation. Following the blessing, a special plaque to commemorate the occasion was unveiled by Marco DeVuono and Cardinal Leo.

It has already been an extraordinary and momentous year for Toronto’s Frank Cardinal Leo. He was elevated to the College of Cardinals by the late Pope Francis in December, then mourned the Pope’s passing in April, participated in the Conclave and celebrated the election and inauguration of

Pope – Leo XIV. After having lived through this series of significant milestones on the world stage, yesterday he had a moment to reflect on a different kind of journey—that of Italian immigrants to Canada, including his own parents.

“We were deeply honoured to welcome His Eminence, Cardinal Frank Leo, to lead today’s blessing,” said Marco DeVuono, President and CEO of Villa Charities Inc. “His blessing not only consecrates this physical space but also sanctifies the memories and contributions of countless Italian Canadian immigrants—honouring their enduring legacy of faith, family, and perseverance, and celebrating their lasting impact on Toronto and Canada.”

Villa Charities inaugurated the first phase of the Tribute installation and sculpture in November 2024 at an official unveiling at the Columbus Centre. The installation includes a fluttering wall adorned with hundreds of name plaques honouring Italian immigrants and their families. The landmark also includes the bronze statue titled Hope by marketing executive and artist Aldo Cundari, symbolizing the strength and dreams of a 1950s immigrant family.

Canadians nationwide not only have the opportunity to purchase plaques that will appear on the installation at the Columbus Centre, but also have their stories told on the Villa Charities Immigrant Tribute website. This allows donors to share family photographs and histories with the public, preserving their legacies and acting as a useful resource for future generations. In addition, as part of the physical installation, current donors can scan a QR code on the information panel to find on which section of the panel their family’s plaque is located.

The funds raised from the Tribute Project through Villa Charities Foundation go to support senior care, youth services, education and scholarships, cultural programming, and capital needs.

For more information on the Villa Charities Italian Canadian Immigrant Tribute project, including how to purchase a name plaque, visit villacharitiesimmigranttribute.com .

About Villa Charities Inc.

Villa Charities Inc. (VCI) is a registered charity and non-profit organization that enriches lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. For more than 50 years across the GTA, Villa Charities has provided cultural and educational programs and supported culturally sensitive long-term care and independent living apartments for seniors. VCI fulfills their mandate through a broad range of activities, services and facilities, both directly and in conjunction with its affiliates and independent organizations. Affiliates include Columbus Centre and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery; Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. in Toronto; Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc. Di Poce Centre; and Italian Canadian Benevolent Seniors Apartments Corporation/Casa Abruzzo Benevolent Corporation with apartments for independent seniors (Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo). Each of these organizations is an integral part of the Villa Charities family with separate legal status and its own governance Board. Villa Charities has been certified as a Great Place to Work® and named on the 2024 Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back list, which recognize the organization’s commitment to creating an inclusive and positive workplace with a strong community focus. For more information visit villacharities.com.

About Villa Charities Foundation

Villa Charities Foundation supports experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. As the charitable arm of Villa Charities, the Foundation provides crucial funding for areas such as senior care, youth services, education and scholarships, cultural programming, and capital needs. For more information, visit villacharities.com/give.

