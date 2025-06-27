RetinalGenix Technologies Contracts with LabCorp to Support DNA/GPS Platform for Advanced Genetic and Retinal Health Screening

APOLLO BEACH, Fla., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinalGenix Technologies Inc. OTCQB:RTGN (“RetinalGenix” or the “Company”), a pioneering developmental-stage company focused on ophthalmic screening, monitoring, pharmacogenetic mapping, and repurposed drug development for early detection and treatment of eye and systemic diseases, has entered into an agreement with LabCorp, one of the nation’s largest laboratory services organizations, to support the rollout of the RetinalGenix DNA/RNA/GPS Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™ platform. This innovative program enables patients to undergo genetic testing and high-resolution retinal imaging anonymously and provide insights into both ocular and systemic diseases.

Through this collaboration, patients may visit any USA-based LabCorp location to have blood, tears, nasal secretions, and saliva collected and analyzed using proprietary algorithms developed by the RetinalGenix and DNA/RNA GPS analysis platform. These tests may correlate genetic and retinal biomarkers seeking to establish a new standard for early detection of a wide range of health conditions. Based on tests recommended by RetinalGenix, patients may elect to have their data analyzed using specific algorithms developed by RetinalGenix. This process is paired with DNA/RNA/GPS to correlate with current and future biomarkers found in the eye and the blood.

Dr. Larry Perich, DO, Advisor for the DNA/RNA/GPS program, noted, “As the database of disease-associated biomarkers expands, we expect the value of these platforms for diagnosing both ocular and systemic diseases continues to grow, promising improved outcomes and more accessible care.”

Patients maintain full control of their health records, which remain anonymous and confidential. Appointments and test orders are managed via the RetinalGenix online platform, with results securely released to patients upon validation of payment at their chosen LabCorp center.

Dr. Taimour Langaee, PhD, oversees the Company's DNA/GPS genotyping/sequencing data processing, genetic and pharmacogenomics data analyses, and clinical genetic association studies between eye diseases and genetic variations. Dr. Langaee said, “I am excited that this creates great opportunities to further expand our knowledge about the important role of genetics and precision medicine in eye diseases, affecting millions of people and the potential to discover novel genetic variants and treatments.”

High-resolution retinal imaging will be introduced by RetinalGenix as a value-added additional service at various locations in the near future. The integration of high-resolution imaging is expected to further boost diagnostic accuracy, allowing even general practitioners and standard eye clinics to assist in patient mass screening.

These innovations are designed to make screening more accessible, cost-effective, and capable of detecting disease at earlier, more treatable stages.

“The cost of healthcare is enormous, and patient access is critical. This cost-effective methodology aims to reduce reliance on expensive diagnostic procedures such as MRIs, CT scans, PET Scans, echocardiograms to name a few, helping to alleviate the financial burden on both patients and the healthcare system. Equally important is avoiding the use of high-priced specialists to perform basic eye care services. The company is actively collaborating with regulators to establish CPT codes, which should lower healthcare costs and improve access to necessary evaluations. By doing so, the already overburdened patient assessment process can be streamlined,” stated Jerry Katzman, MD, RetinalGenix Technologies CEO.

About RetinalGenix

RetinalGenix is an ophthalmic research and development company seeking to revolutionize early disease detection and improve patient outcomes across multiple disease areas by integrating genetic screening, advanced imaging, and therapeutic development. Its proprietary High-Resolution Retinal Imaging and RetinalGenix DNA/RNA/GPS Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™ technologies are designed to help prevent blindness by detecting initial physiological changes that could indicate future ocular and systemic diseases affecting neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, vascular, and metabolic systems, as well as diabetic conditions, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. RetinalGenix is also developing therapeutic drugs for dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD) and Alzheimer’s disease/dementia.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding reducing reliance on expensive diagnostic procedures with the Company’s methodology, the planned rollout of the RetinalGenix DNA/RNA/GPS Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™ platform, the program providing insights into both ocular and systemic diseases, correlating genetic and retinal biomarkers to seek to establish a new standard for the early detection of a wide range of health conditions, the value of platforms for diagnosing both ocular and systemic diseases continuing to grow, promising improved outcomes and more accessible care, the opportunities to further expand our knowledge about the important role of genetics and precision medicine in eye diseases and the potential to discover novel genetic variants and treatments, introducing high-resolution retinal imaging as an additional service in the near future, the integration of high-resolution imaging further boosting diagnostic accuracy, allowing even general practitioners and standard eye clinics to assist in patient mass screening, the innovations making screening more accessible, cost-effective, and capable of detecting disease at earlier, more treatable stages, establishing CPT codes to further lower healthcare costs and improve access to necessary evaluations and streamlining the patient assessment process. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of Company products, the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals for the Company’s products, the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

