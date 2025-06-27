UPDATE -- Gemini to List Dinari’s Tokenized U.S. Equities, Bringing Access to European Investors

A previously issued version of this release referenced availability in the Asia-Pacific region. At this time, the offering is only available to Gemini customers in Europe.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gemini today listed its first tokenized U.S. stock, MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR), powered by Dinari, the leading provider of tokenized U.S. public securities. The launch opens trading to customers in Europe and kicks off a series of public-equity offerings that pair Dinari’s tokenization-on-demand infrastructure with Gemini’s regulated platform.

Gemini has a history of debuting regulated, first-to-market products, from insured custody to the industry’s earliest SOC-certified exchange. Adding tokenized U.S. equities is the next step in that roadmap, layering real-world stocks onto a venue that already supports more than 80 digital assets and safeguards roughly $8 billion in customer holdings.

Through Dinari’s platform, Gemini users can now trade fully backed MicroStrategy (MSTR) dSharesTM alongside crypto. Dinari’s rollout of 24/5 primary market trading to coincide with the launch offers customers traditional-market liquidity and transparent pricing, while Gemini’s infrastructure offers seamless DeFi interoperability while maintaining a focus on compliance.

The rollout of the tokenized equity offering began for European customers today and looks to extend to additional regions, including the United States, over the coming months.

“Gemini has been a pioneer in the crypto space, building compliant and secure infrastructure for assets to be bought, held, and sold for over a decade. We’re proud to partner with a team that shares our compliance-first, innovation-driven values, and we’re thrilled to support Gemini’s rollout of real-world assets to Gemini customers,” said Gabe Otte, Co-Founder and CEO of Dinari.

“At Gemini, we’ve always believed in a ‘security-first’ approach, an ethos of asking for permission, not forgiveness. Partnering with Dinari aligns perfectly with that vision. We’re proud to offer our users a high-integrity option for accessing real-world financial markets on-chain,” said Tyler Winkelvoss, co-founder and CEO of Gemini.

About Dinari Inc.

Dinari Inc. is the largest tokenized U.S. public securities provider, with a mission to enable investing in anything from anywhere through its compliance-first, blockchain-based tokenization technology. With Dinari Inc., neobanks, fintechs, and other financial services providers can offer their customers seamless access to U.S. public markets through Dinari’s fully-backed dShares™.

By tokenizing real-world equities at scale, Dinari Inc. provides global investors with seamless access to over 100 tokenized U.S. public stocks and financial assets. Turnkey integration and a focus on working with partners to navigate regulatory challenges make it easy for Neobanks, fintechs, and other institutions to remain at the forefront of financial technology.

Dinari Inc. has raised $22.65 million to date from leading investors including VanEck Ventures, Hack VC, F-Prime Capital, Blockchange Ventures, and Balaji Srinivasan.

Dinari Inc. is a Registered Transfer Agent with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (Section 17A(c)). Dinari dShares™ are not currently available in the United States and certain jurisdictions as limited by law.

About Gemini

Gemini is a global crypto and Web3 platform founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in 2014. Gemini offers a wide range of crypto products and services for individuals and institutions in over 70 countries. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom.