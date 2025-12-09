Roxom and Dinari Partner to Bring Tokenized U.S. Equities to the World’s First Bitcoin-Native Financial Market

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roxom , the world’s first Bitcoin Capital Market, and Dinari , the leading provider of fully backed tokenized U.S. public equities and ETFs, today announced a partnership that enables Roxom’s users to invest in over 200 tokenized U.S. equities using bitcoin (BTC).

By enabling investors to buy and sell U.S. equities directly in BTC, Roxom and Dinari are laying the groundwork for cross-asset markets where traditional and digital assets increasingly interact through unified infrastructure. It’s an early, meaningful step toward a world where financial instruments can be accessed and traded in assets the user prefers.

“Dinari is focused on bringing regulated, fully backed securities onchain with the same protections investors depend on,” said Gabe Otte, CEO and Co-founder of Dinari. “Roxom offers investors a new venue to access these assets through a Bitcoin-native market structure. Expanding access in a responsible way is an important step in how onchain markets mature.”

As part of this partnership, Roxom will open BTC-denominated access to leading U.S. equities, enabling investors to trade well-known public companies directly in bitcoin. All assets listed on Roxom are supported by regulated custodial infrastructure, preserving the protections, rights, and oversight expected from traditional markets, now delivered fully onchain and settled in BTC.

“For bitcoiners who want to accumulate more BTC, treasury-focused equities have become an essential part of the investment landscape. Roxom finally brings all these companies into one place: You can invest, monitor, and measure everything directly in BTC,” said Borja Martel Seward, Co-founder and CEO of Roxom. “Today this is made possible through our partnership with Dinari, whose regulated tokenized stocks allow bitcoiners to access and trade real-world equities in a Bitcoin-native way.”

Roxom is building Bitcoin capital markets, where investors can access derivatives, ETFs, stocks, benchmarks and financial instruments fully denominated and settled in BTC. In October 2025, Roxom launched its first Bitcoin-denominated market product: perpetual futures on major global benchmarks, including the S&P 500 and Gold. The release enabled traders to price, trade and settle these assets directly in bitcoin through pairs such as S&P500/BTC and GOLD/BTC.

Dinari’s dShare™ represents one share of a public security, maintains critical shareholder rights, and is fully backed by the underlying asset held with licensed custodians. This ensures investors receive the same protections and oversight they expect from traditional markets while being able to invest onchain.

About Roxom

Roxom is a capital markets exchange built for a Bitcoin-denominated world. It bridges traditional and Bitcoin-native finance through regulated, 24/7 infrastructure, creating the conditions for a more efficient and transparent financial system.

About Dinari Inc.

Dinari Inc. is the largest tokenized U.S. public securities provider, with a mission to enable investing in anything from anywhere through its compliance-first, blockchain-based tokenization technology. With Dinari Inc., neobanks, fintechs, and other financial services providers can offer their customers seamless access to U.S. public markets through Dinari’s fully-backed dShares™.

By tokenizing real-world equities at scale, Dinari Inc. provides global investors with seamless access to over 200 tokenized U.S. public stocks and financial assets. Turnkey integration and a focus on working with partners to navigate regulatory challenges make it easy for neobanks, fintechs, and other institutions to remain at the forefront of financial technology. Dinari Inc. has raised $22.65 million to date from leading investors including VanEck Ventures, Hack VC, F-Prime Capital, Blockchange Ventures, and Balaji Srinivasan.

Dinari Inc. is a Registered Transfer Agent with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (Section 17A(c)). Dinari dShares are not currently available in the United States and certain jurisdictions as limited by law.

