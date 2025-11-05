Dinari Announces Collaboration With Chainlink To Bring Real-Time Verifiability to the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinari , the leading provider of tokenized U.S. equities and ETFs across 85 countries, today announced a collaboration with Chainlink , the industry-standard oracle platform, to make the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index one of the first to operate verifiably onchain. The index, which is planned to launch in the fourth quarter of 2025, was developed in collaboration between Dinari and S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI), one of the world’s leading index providers.

The index will track 35 U.S.-listed companies driving blockchain adoption and 15 major digital assets. Later this year, Dinari plans to tokenize the index through dShares™, its fully backed tokenized-equities product, creating an investible version with unified exposure to both U.S. equities and crypto. Chainlink’s oracle platform will supply verified, real-time pricing and performance data to power the onchain, tokenized benchmark, ensuring it remains accurate, transparent, and aligned with trusted financial sources.

“Financial systems depend on trusted data and transparent infrastructure,” said Gabe Otte, CEO and Co-Founder of Dinari. “Working with S&P Dow Jones Indices and Chainlink allows us to bring that same standard of reliability to tokenized benchmarks, ensuring the S&P Digital Markets 50 operates with integrity and verifiability onchain.”

The partnership between Dinari, S&P DJI, and Chainlink establishes a new model for benchmarks designed to enhance transparency, deliver real-time data, and broaden global accessibility. It also lays the foundation for benchmarks that can power new classes of investment products as finance becomes increasingly programmable.

“I’m very excited about this partnership between Dinari, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and Chainlink, as it represents a major step toward institutional-grade benchmarks operating directly onchain. By powering the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index, Chainlink is enabling one of the first indexes to operate onchain with verifiable, real-time index data that spans both traditional and digital assets. This is how reliable, transparent, and globally accessible financial benchmarks should be built in the next evolution of global finance,” said Fernando Vazquez, President, Capital Markets, Chainlink Labs.

“The integration of Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network provides a crucial intermediary for the soon-to-be-launched S&P Digital Markets 50 Index,” said Cameron Drinkwater, Chief Product & Operations Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “This collaboration ensures data integrity and connectivity that will bring the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index to market in a transparent, reliable and efficient manner.”

Dinari’s dShares™ ensures each equity in the index is tokenized one to one with the backing stock and held with a regulated custodian, and includes an analogous system for backing tokens. Investors keep the full economic rights of the backing stock, including cash dividends and a protected ability to redeem for full market value. Dinari’s collaboration with S&P Dow Jones Indices and Chainlink brings the same level of reliability to how the index data is delivered and used, creating the infrastructure for financial products that can be audited, distributed, and settled directly on blockchain systems.

The S&P Digital Markets 50 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("S&P DJI"). S&P®, S&P 500®, SPX®, SPY®, US 500™, The 500™, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). Dinari, Inc.'s token on the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index is not sponsored or sold by S&P DJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such token, nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Index.

About Dinari Inc.

Dinari Inc. is the largest tokenized U.S. public securities provider, with a mission to enable investing in anything from anywhere through its compliance-first, blockchain-based tokenization technology. With Dinari Inc., neobanks, fintechs, and other financial services providers can offer their customers seamless access to U.S. public markets through Dinari’s fully-backed dShares™.

By tokenizing real-world equities at scale, Dinari Inc. provides global investors with seamless access to over 200 tokenized U.S. public stocks and financial assets. Turnkey integration and a focus on working with partners to navigate regulatory challenges make it easy for neobanks, fintechs, and other institutions to remain at the forefront of financial technology. Dinari Inc. has raised $22.65 million to date from leading investors including VanEck Ventures, Hack VC, F-Prime Capital, Blockchange Ventures, and Balaji Srinivasan.

Dinari Inc. is a Registered Transfer Agent with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (Section 17A(c)). Dinari dShares are not currently available in certain jurisdictions as limited by law. Dinari Securities LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dinari Inc., and is a separately registered broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Dinari Inc and Dinari Securities LLC are separate entities. Dinari Securities LLC does not issue, offer, or distribute dShares or tokenized securities.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world’s largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink’s standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, GMX, Lido, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve . Learn more at chain.link