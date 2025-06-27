PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Announces Change in Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

HOUSTON, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: PNRG, today announced that it has appointed Withum Smith+Brown, PC (“Withum”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, effective June 27, 2025.

The decision to change auditors was recommended and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.

PrimeEnergy Resources is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons, primarily in Texas. The Company’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PNRG.

For investor inquiries, contact: Connie Ng – (713) 735-0000 ext. 6416

