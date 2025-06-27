Dairy Council of California Releases New Report Advancing Scholar Success Through Collaboration

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of June is Dairy Month, Dairy Council of California has released Well-Nourished, Brighter Futures: Dairy Dialogue, a new report that captures collective insights and forward-looking strategies to equitable and sustainable solutions for school meals and scholar success.

Building on our commitment to elevate the health of children and communities in California, the report highlights recommendations derived from nutrition professionals, dairy leaders, educators, youth, and public health experts that came together to explore opportunities at the intersection of nutrition, education, equity and sustainability. Framed by systems thinking and grounded in real-world experience, the conversations reflect a growing commitment across sectors to work collaboratively toward healthier futures for all students.

“Creating meaningful change in school nutrition takes insight from every corner—schools, communities and agriculture,” said Amy DeLisio, MPH, RDN, CEO of Dairy Council of California. “This report brings those perspectives together and charts a path for shared action and progress.”

Key areas explored in the report include:

Redefining Nutrition Education : Encouraging evidence-based learning that connects students to their food and the farm-to-cafeteria experience.

: Encouraging evidence-based learning that connects students to their food and the farm-to-cafeteria experience. Expanding Dairy Inclusion : Offering culturally relevant, nutrient-dense dairy options that reflect student diversity and preferences.

: Offering culturally relevant, nutrient-dense dairy options that reflect student diversity and preferences. Fostering Sustainability : Identifying ways to reduce waste and increase access to local dairy in support of environmental and community goals.

: Identifying ways to reduce waste and increase access to local dairy in support of environmental and community goals. Strengthening Partnerships: Improving communication and collaboration between schools, families, and youth, and the broader nutrition education and dairy and agriculture communities.

The Dairy Dialogue event was part of a larger initiative that included pre-event interviews, post-event surveys and insights from an advisory committee representing school nutrition and dairy community leaders. While the report does not prescribe a single solution, it reflects a growing momentum toward innovative, inclusive and sustainable approaches to school meals and nutrition education.

“This work reinforces that real change is rooted in partnership,” added DeLisio. “And dairy continues to have an important and evolving role in fueling both nutrition security and scholar success.”

Support for this effort was provided by the California Cattle Council, with design and facilitation by Custom Ed, hospitality from Sysco Sacramento, and input from a dedicated advisory committee.

As the state celebrates Dairy Month and the impact of dairy on child nutrition, Dairy Council of California invites school leaders, industry partners and advocates to read the report and join the shared effort to nourish the next generation. Download the report at, DairyCouncilofCA.org/WNBFReport.

About Dairy Council of California

Since 1919, Dairy Council of California has been a trusted nutrition organization committed to elevating the health of children and communities. Through education, advocacy, and multisector collaboration, the organization promotes lifelong healthy eating patterns and advances the role of milk and dairy foods in improving nutrition security and supporting sustainable food systems. With more than a century of experience, Dairy Council of California continues to lead with evidence-based nutrition science, education and strategic partnerships to build healthier communities.

