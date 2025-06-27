Dairy Council of California Releases New Edition of The Healthy Eating TABLE, Exploring the Role of Dairy and Nutrition in Healthy Aging

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Council of California has released the latest edition of The Healthy Eating TABLE, a thought leadership publication that translates, amplifies and bridges the latest evidence in nutrition and dairy science. This edition focuses on the critical role nutrition, including dairy foods, plays in supporting healthy aging.

As California’s older adult population continues to grow—with one in four Californians projected to be over age 60 by 2040—this issue serves as a timely catalyst for collective action. It aims to spark meaningful conversations among health professionals, educators, and community leaders about the importance of nutrition in promoting vitality and independence as people age.

“Nutrition can be a powerful tool in helping older adults maintain health, mental sharpness and a better quality of life,” says Amy DeLisio, MPH, RDN, CEO of Dairy Council of California. “This edition of The Healthy Eating TABLE highlights actionable insights that can inform care, shape programs, and support public health strategies.”

In addition to in-depth content and research highlights, the edition features a new, evidence-based educational handout designed to support community nutrition education for older adults. Available in English and Spanish, this resource is a versatile tool that can be used in clinics, classrooms, workshops, and outreach events. A partner-driven evaluation and webinar are also planned to enhance its relevance and expand its impact.

Access the full June 2025 edition of The Healthy Eating TABLE:

dairycouncilofca.org/learning-resources/research-insights/detail/the-healthy-eating-table-june-2025

About Dairy Council of California

Since 1919, Dairy Council of California has been a trusted nutrition organization committed to elevating the health of children and communities. Through education, advocacy, and multisector collaboration, the organization promotes lifelong healthy eating patterns and advances the role of milk and dairy foods in improving nutrition security and supporting sustainable food systems. With more than a century of experience, Dairy Council of California continues to lead with evidence-based nutrition science, education and strategic partnerships to build healthier communities. Learn more at DairyCouncilofCA.org.

Media Contact:

Malynda Parsons

Communications Program Manager

Dairy Council of California

mparsons@dairycouncilofca.org

(916) 633-9333

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbc8aad3-3a74-4a79-9d92-59e7e83d912d